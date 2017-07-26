American Audio Is Ready To Make A Big Impact

If you use portable speakers, you no doubt have or need speaker stands. American Audio has reinvented the humble speaker stand to be an eye-catching statement that helps to create a safe and inviting atmosphere. With a familiar shape and offering adjustable height between 3.6ft and 6.14ft, the CSL-100 can support any speaker up to a weight of 60 pounds. However, what sets it apart from any other stand on the market is its legs, which are constructed from robust opaque polycarbonate and contain a series of multi-color LEDs. These can be used to make the legs glow in a choice of 20 static colors or come to life through the use of 22 dynamic modes, which can be adjusted with variable speed and brightness. Controlled via an IR remote (supplied as standard) the CSL-100 is not only ideal for creating a professional look that adds a measure of safety as well.

Extending American Audio’s range of portable speaker systems, DJ Expo will also see the debut of the new STK-106W. This active portable array system combines a 10-inch woofer with a 6 x 2-inch driver array to create a compact yet powerful setup. Featuring Class D amplification providing 500 Watts + 250 Watts of power (1500 Watts peak), the system offers a wide frequency response of 45Hz – 20KHz. It features an integral mixer, which offers 2 x mono and 2 x stereo inputs as well as wireless connectivity. This can be used either to connect a remote audio playback device, such as a tablet or smartphone, or to wirelessly link two STK-106Ws to create a stereo sound system. Despite its robust plywood construction, the STK-106W is both compact and portable. The whole system weighs just 45 lbs. (20.5 kg) and there is space for both the satellite array and mounting pole to sit in the back of the sub enclose for easy transportation. The STK-106W also includes a slip cover.

The new ATX-15W, American Audio’s latest full-range active speaker, will also be on display for you to listen to at DJ Expo 2017. Combining a 15-inch woofer with a 1.36” titanium diaphragm tweeter, this attractively-designed 2-way speaker constructed with a modern lightweight cabinet is both stand-mountable and flyable. It also features an angled shape – which allows its use as a wedge monitor – as well as a built-in 2-channel audio mixer with wireless stereo connectivity, making it an extremely versatile unit. It is also a powerful one, with its integral Class A/B amplifier providing 1000 Watts of dynamic power to drive its 2-way speaker configuration which provides a frequency response of 50Hz – 18KHz.

The final new product that will be on show at DJ Expo is the innovative POW-R BAR65. This forward-thinking tool for any working DJ, entertainer, technician or installer is a utility power block that combines 6 surge-protected AC power sockets and a 4-port USB 3.0 hub in one heavy-duty unit. It features a large illuminated master power switch and is fitted with a professional powerCON input socket. The unit is supplied with a durable 6-foot cord with a locking powerCON connector on one side and a standard 3-prong Edison socket on the other, although it can also be used with longer powerCON cables, which makes it a flexible power distribution tool. For mobile DJs, the POW-R BAR65 is ideal for powering a range of equipment as well as connecting together a laptop, external hard drive, and MIDI controller. Meanwhile, for technicians, this professional-caliber electricity distribution tool is equally suited for use at front of house as it is on stage for proving backline power.

“Here at American Audio we’re really looking forward to this year’s DJ Expo”, enthused Tom Ferret, US Sales Manager. “All four of our new products are great additions to the range that combine innovation, quality, and affordability. The CSL-100 truly is unique, offering an exciting alternative to basic utilitarian speaker stands, while the STK-106W is a feature-packed portable line array system that is extremely compact and ideal for use by DJs. The ATX-15W is a powerful 2-way active PA speaker that both looks and sounds great and, last but not least, the rugged POW-R BAR65 is a practical solution for providing a reliable and safe power supply to a collection of gear either on stage or behind the scenes. I look forward to meeting lots DJs at the show, both new and existing American Audio users, and introducing them to these exciting new audio tools.”

DJ Expo 2017 will take place at the Atlantic City Convention Center, Atlantic City, NJ, August 14 thru 17. These newly launched products, as well as other popular items from the American Audio range, will be on display at Booth #127. Tom Ferret and other members of the American Audio team will also be on hand to give demonstrations and answer questions.

To learn more about each product click on the links below:

CSL-100: http://www.adj.com/csl-100

STK-106W: http://www.adj.com/stk-106w

ATX-15W: http://www.adj.com/atx-15w

POW-R BAR65: http://www.adj.com/pow-r-bar65

