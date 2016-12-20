All-Weather Friend:  The New COLORdash Par Q12 IP From CHAUVET Professional 

SUNRISE, FL – (For Immediate Release) –The weather may be unpredictable, but the COLORdash Par Q12 IP from CHAUVET Professional certainly isn’t. The new RGBA LED wash delivers bright, colorful, flicker-free light indoors or out, regardless of weather conditions, thanks to its IP65, outdoor/wet rating (pressure equalizing M12 GORE® valve), Powerkon IP65 power cord and IP-rated DMX connections.

“Anyone who lights festivals, amphitheater productions or other outdoor events will find the COLORdash Par Q12 IP to be an invaluable addition to their inventory,” said Albert Chauvet, CEO of Chauvet. “Outdoor projects have become more common, particularly with the growth of festivals. When you work outdoors, you are going to get bad weather from time to time, but these fixtures are protected against rain damage.”

In addition its IP rating, the COLORdash Par Q12 IP offers designers and production companies multiple other advantages. Chief among these benefits are its intense output and realistic color rendering. Powered by 12 8.4-watt RGBA LEDs, the latest addition to the COLORdash line has an output of 865 lux at 5 meters. It also has a color temperature range of 2800 to 10000 K, and its advanced optics result in effective color mixing.

Adding to the versatility of the COLORdash Par Q12 IP are its selectable smooth dimming curves, which eliminate choppy fades, and its 20⁰ beam angle, which provides broad wash coverage. The fixture’s adjustable PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) results in a flicker-free output, making it well suited for lighting events that are going to be videoed.

A double bracket yoke allows the versatile COLORdash Par Q12 IP to be flown on truss or be positioned on the floor. The fixture’s compact size makes it handy for applications where stage space is at a premium.

As user-friendly as it is versatile, the COLORdash Par Q12 IP has an OLED full text display with password protection and a touchscreen interface. Along with the fixture’s direct power and DMX connections, this feature will make setup and tear down go faster and more smoothly. Anyone who works outdoors should appreciate this added convenience, because like the weather itself, scheduling at festivals and other open air projects can often be unpredictable.

About CHAUVET Professional

CHAUVET Professional offers innovative professional lighting fixtures for the production and touring market as well as permanent installation in theaters, hospitality venues, cruise ships, clubs, television and architainment applications. For more information, please visit www.chauvetprofessional.com

About Chauvet

Chauvet, headquartered in the USA, is a leading global manufacturer of professional luminaires, truss and related equipment, fulfilling the needs of various industry sectors. Chauvet has four main brands: CHAUVET DJ, CHAUVET Professional, ILUMINARC and TRUSST. They share Chauvet’s unified strategy to pursue every market segment where it has a competitive advantage in terms of value, innovation and performance, with an emphasis on LED technology. For more information, please visit www.chauvetlighting.com

