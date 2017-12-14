Algoriddim Unveils djay Pro 2 for Mac

Next Generation of the Award-Winning djay Pro App Arrives on Mac, Introducing Artificially Intelligent DJ Mixing via Spotify, Beat-Matched Photo Visualization, and a Modernized User Interface to Mix Music Like Never Before

(MUNICH, Germany) – December 12, 2017 – Algoriddim, creators of the world’s best selling DJ app with over 30 million downloads, today released djay Pro 2 for Mac. The multiple award-winning DJ software has been taken to the next level with a modernized user interface, countless new features, and advanced music analysis tools that make it even easier for DJs to focus on their performance. djay Pro 2 allows users to directly access their Spotify account to find, play, and mix millions of songs in pristine sound quality with up to 320 kbps. Its extensive integration with Spotify’s Browse section provides curated playlists for DJs to instantly discover new music by mood, genre, and popularity.

“Algoriddim has redefined DJ software with djay Pro for Mac and iOS,” said Karim Morsy, CEO of Algoriddim. “This next generation of djay Pro adds a host of new features for live performance, playlist management, and music analysis. And we’re incredibly excited to introduce Automix AI, a revolutionary technology that will assist DJs and change the way people listen to music.”

Automix AI™

Using machine learning and training sets from human DJs, Automix AI intelligently identifies rhythmic patterns and the best intro and outro sections of songs. Automix AI calculates optimal fade durations and automatically applies parameter changes to EQs and filters for a seamless transition. Beats and tempos are matched using Morph which ensures that a song’s BPM is maintained during a transition. This innovative song mixing technology allows for seamless cross-genre mixes with varying tempo.

Using Match, an innovative song recommendation engine powered by Spotify, users get a continuous queue based on danceability, BPM, key, and music style. Automix AI allows users to fully lean back and enjoy the mix, yet users still have full manual control over Automix AI settings on-the-fly, as well as the ability to change the source music at any time. Using the transition button, users can trigger a seamless mix to the next song at any time.

Advanced Media Library: Spotify, iTunes, Videos, Photos, File System

Successful DJing is dependent upon having a well organised media library. New in djay Pro 2 is an advanced library management system that is built around a sophisticated integration with Spotify, iTunes, Video, Photos, and the file system. djay Pro 2 now also offers its own playlists that make music management easier than ever. These appear in their own tab in the library manager, and allow users to create their own custom and smart playlists. Via the split view, users can even manage their songs from iTunes and Spotify side by side. To help organize users playlists and quickly locate songs, djay Pro 2 includes a powerful Smart Filter. With 12 different criteria, users can create rules that display exactly what they need, either to create permanent playlists, or to temporarily find a specific song.

PhotoBeat™

People love music as much as they love their photos. Therefore, djay Pro 2 introduces PhotoBeat and unifies music with photos in a first-of-its-kind way. Users can simply drag an album or a selection of photos onto the visual decks and djay Pro 2 instantly creates a perfectly beat-matched slideshow in perfect harmony with the music. Photos are cycled on beat and the rate can be adjusted on-the-fly in a range of a ¼ beat all the way up to 4 beats per photo. Users can also apply effects to their photos in just the same way as video, as well project the visual output via an external monitor through HDMI or AirPlay.

Accessibility

Every feature of djay Pro 2 has been carefully adapted for Accessibility, so vision impaired users can seamlessly dive into the experience. With VoiceOver enabled, users hear a description of everything happening on their screen through their headphones independent of the mix that is playing through the main speakers. This fundamentally transforms the workflow for vision impaired users and opens to them the door to live creativity on their Mac like never before.

Keyboard Shortcuts Editor

djay Pro 2 includes a full keyboard editor which allows users to assign any feature in djay Pro 2 to a custom keyboard shortcut. This is especially useful if users work with the Touch Bar or a hardware controller and want to add more instant features to their setup via the keyboard.

Hardware Integration

djay Pro 2 integrates seamlessly with existing professional DJ hardware and is officially certified by Pioneer DJ for plug and play integration with their CDJ line up, the worldwide standard for performing DJs. In addition, over 60 MIDI controllers are supported out of the box and can be re-mapped via djay Pro 2’s extensive MIDI learn system.

Advanced Features

Cue Points and Loop saving: save and name up to 8 cue points and loops per song

Cue Loops: assign loop triggers to cue points

Split library: view iTunes, Spotify, Finder, and custom playlists side by side

Single Deck mode: preparation view with a bigger library, ideal for preparing sets

Smart Filters: instantly filter your playlists by BPM, key, date, genre and other metadata

New audio engine: high-res waveforms, post-fader FX, high-quality filters, extensible master output effects via Audio Unit plug-ins

Official Video

https://youtu.be/KWE-w4Z7ZJg

Website

http://www.algoriddim.com/djay-pro-mac

Free Trial

https://www.algoriddim.com/djay-pro-mac/download

Mac App Store Link

http://www.algoriddim.com/store/djay-pro-mac

Pricing

djay Pro 2 for Mac is available now for a limited-time introductory price of $39.99 (US) from the Mac App Store. The standard price will be $49.99 after the sale ends.

Requirements

djay Pro 2 for Mac is compatible with any Mac running macOS 10.11 or later.

djay + Spotify

A Spotify Premium subscription is required to access the Spotify music catalog. A 30 day free trial of Spotify Premium is available to djay users: http://www.spotify.com/djay

To learn more about using djay with Spotify visit http://www.algoriddim.com/spotify .

About djay

djay, downloaded by over 20 million users on the App Store, is the world’s best selling DJ app and winner of two Apple Design Awards. Available for desktop and mobile devices, it is used by millions of music enthusiasts and professional DJs and VJs around the globe. Seamlessly integrated with iTunes and Spotify, djay gives users access to mix millions of songs instantly. djay also provides a rich hardware ecosystem from industry-leading partners enabling users to connect professional DJ gear to the app.

About Algoriddim

Algoriddim, founded in 2006, creates world-class music and video applications for desktop and mobile devices. Our mission is to eliminate the boundaries between consumer and professional-level software to create a world where every person can be an artist and bring their digital media to life.

Further information:

For more information, images, or to contact the team, please head over to our press￼ page at www.algoriddim.com/press.

Apple, Mac, iPad, iPhone, and iTunes are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc. Spotify is a registered trademark of the Spotify group. All other trademarks, company names, product names, and technology names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

