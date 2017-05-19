Algoriddim recognized as App Creator of the Year by Microsoft

We are incredible honored to be recognised as App Creator of the Year by Microsoft. djay Pro’s deep integration with the Windows platform delivers an immersive experience with low-latency audio, smooth graphics, and plug-and-play hardware support.

djay Pro opens a new chapter for DJs on Windows as the first solution with native Spotify integration, and includes innovative features such as Surface Dial integration for a truly native Windows 10 experience.

Thank you for your loyal support, we couldn’t have done it without you! – For more information on djay Pro click here!

Sincerely,

Your Algoriddim Team

