ADJ’s new myDMX 3.0 Introduces Multiple Scene Playback and Other Advanced Features

ADJ is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the latest version of its immensely popular software-based DMX control package, myDMX. The new version 3.0 release offers the same easy-to-use interface and powerful lightshow creation features that have made myDMX so popular in the past, but enhanced with exciting new features that allow users to take greater command of their lightshows.

The myDMX 3.0 package includes the advanced myDMX 3.0 control software, which is compatible with both PC and Mac, together with a compact, yet powerful, interface box (dongle). It allows control of up to 512 DMX channels and offers a variety of powerful, user-intuitive features for creating impressive synchronized lightshows across a variety of different fixtures. The standard version offers all the functionality that most users will require. However further advanced features, such as a 3D Visualizer, MIDI control and mobile phone App, are also available as optional upgrades.

Building on the success of previous versions, the myDMX 3.0 software offers a number of improvements and new features designed to give users even more creative potential when programming and running their lightshows. Using the new software, users can arrange Scenes into groups, allowing different effects and looks to be combined for a new level of on-the-fly creativity. Scenes can also now be flashed as well as edited during a live event using the Blind mode, which allows changes to be made without outputting a DMX signal. The new software also introduces Live Snapshots, Live Scene dimming and Scene speed controls.

For version 3.0, myDMX also now offers advanced sound activated synchronization. The software features audio analysis and pulse analysis to allow chase scenes to be perfectly matched to the music a lightshow is being used to enhance. As an alternative, the software also offers a BPM Tap feature that allows chase speed to be determined by tapping a key to the beat of the music.

The myDMX 3.0 software is compatible with the same Fixture Profiles (SSL2) as its predecessor, version 2.1. It is supplied with an extensive Profile Library, and also includes an Editor that allows the easy custom configuration of new Profiles. This means that the software can be used to control absolutely any DMX-compatible equipment from any manufacturer. What’s more, there is also a ‘Cloud Search’ option to make finding the right Profile much easier.

The new software also retains several useful additions that were made for the 2.1 release. These include the ability to multi-select steps in a Scene and modify one channel parameter without interfering with the rest of the channels. myDMX also allows complex effects, such as movement and rainbow color chases, to be easily created using the simple, but powerful, drag and drop Effects Generator.

With a distinctive white finish, the interface box supplied with myDMX 3.0 features a USB computer connection as well as both 3-pin and 5-pin XLR DMX output sockets for maximum compatibility with all DMX fixtures. It also features an internal memory that means that DMX scenes can be played back directly from the interface even when a computer isn’t connected. As standard, 60 ‘stand-alone’ DMX channels are supported, although additional channels can be purchased as an optional upgrade.

Owners of the recently released myDMX 2.1 system will be pleased to know that they can use their myDMX 2.1 hardware interface with the new myDMX 3.0 software. Not only that, but ADJ is also offering the version 3.0 software as a free download for anyone with a myDMX 2.1 interface. (Anyone with 2.0 or older hardware will need to purchase the new interface in order to use the version 3.0 software, as a new and improved chipset was introduced starting with version 2.1.)

“Version 3.0 of myDMX represents another big step forward for our incredibly popular DMX software package”, said ADJ USA’s National Sales Manager, Alfred Gonzales. “DMX control allows a lightshow to really come to life, synchronizing a collection of different effects into one coherent display. But for some lighting users – such as DJs, entertainers and small venue owners – DMX control can be a confusing subject. myDMX makes lighting control accessible to anyone thanks to its easy-to-use interface and powerful lightshow creation tools. It is ideal for complete novices as well as lighting professionals, thanks to the variety of additional upgrades that are available.”

While the myDMX 3.0 ‘Limited’ mode that is supplied out of the box offers all the tools and features necessary to program and run an impressive lightshow, the following upgrades are available for advanced users with an additional charge:

3D Visualizer: powerful tool that allows a lightshow to be planned and programmed in a custom-designed 3D environment on a computer, in advance of actually setting up the lighting equipment.

MIDI: allows the faders and buttons on a physical USB-compatible MIDI controller to be assigned to the software’s virtual controls, providing the ‘hands-on’ feel of a traditional console.

Easy Remote: the ‘Show’ function in the software can be used to quickly and easily build a custom Virtual Lighting Desk using any DMX channels, presets or scenes in the MyDMX 3.0 software. This can then be automatically linked to a smartphone or tablet running the Easy Remote App for simple wireless lightshow control.

8-Port Contact: allows the HE10 connector on the myDMX 3.0 interface to be used to trigger scenes from push buttons or relays (using binary it is possible to connect up to 255 separate inputs).

Multiple Universes: it is possible to ‘stack’ two or more myDMX 3.0 interfaces to allow control of additional universes of DMX (512 control channels). It is also possible to use a MyDMX Buddy (with at least the Express mode license for the 3.0 software) for this purpose.

With its winning combination of an easy-to-use interface and advanced programming capabilities, myDMX has attracted a large user base throughout the world. It is utilized by lighting users at all levels, to control shows ranging from modest mobile DJ setups to large club installations. Now, with the release of the new and improved 3.0 version, this success looks set to continue as both new and existing users will be able to take advantage of the powerful scene layering and manipulation tools, as well as the advanced sound-to-light features, offered by myDMX 3.0.

For more information on ADJ’s myDMX 3.0, visit: http://www.adj.com/mydmx-3

