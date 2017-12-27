ADJ To Light Up Mobile Beat Las Vegas (MBLV22) Main Stage

ADJ Lighting is pleased to announce that it will be the official lighting and video supplier for the main stage at Mobile Beat Las Vegas 2018. Taking the production at the annual trade show to the next level, the stage setup will not only highlight the dozens of seminars and performances taking place throughout the event’s four days, but also showcase ADJ’s latest cutting-edge fixtures.

Gearing up for its 22nd annual event, Mobile Beat is North America’s biggest conference and trade show for mobile DJs. Attracting visitors from across the USA, as well as many other countries around the world, the show combines an intense line-up of educational content with a large equipment expo area and a series of exciting evening parties. Regarded by many leading DJs as the essential destination for networking and training, Mobile Beat Las Vegas has grown repeatedly over the past four years and 2018 is set to be the best event yet.

A longtime supporter of Mobile Beat, ADJ Lighting is a regular exhibitor at the show and also often sponsors educational sessions related to the use of technology by mobile DJs. For 2018 the company is stepping up its involvement to provide all of the lighting and video equipment for the event’s main stage. The ADJ team will put together an awe-inspiring rig that will draw attention to the featured conference speakers and also provide a backdrop to the show’s musical performances, including the signature Tuesday night MBLV22 Party.

“We are ecstatic that ADJ Lighting is picking up the reins of the lighting part of the educational and main stage of Mobile Beat Las Vegas,” enthused Mobile Beat’s publisher, Ryan Burger. “Their excitement at jumping on with lighting, video and more is exhilarating and has all our staff ready to see their designs and work with them on the final show!”

ADJ USA’s National Sales Manager, Alfred Gonzales, added, “Over the years ADJ Lighting has grown and evolved so that our expansive product range is now used for installation in churches, theatres, clubs and other entertainment venues as well as by professional touring and production companies. However, we’ll never abandon our roots in the mobile entertainment business. Our product portfolio still includes lots of affordable DJ-oriented fixtures and we also know that many DJs now run small production companies, which means that they are interested in our larger fixtures. That’s why we are so excited about providing the visual production for Mobile Beat’s main stage this year. It will allow us to showcase what’s possible using the latest ADJ lighting and video fixtures in a large event space.”

At the heart of the MBLV22 stage set will be a video wall constructed from ADJ AV6X LED panels, which are ideal for use by mobile entertainers for music videos, pre-recorded bride and groom footage, and live dancefloor video feeds. This will be accentuated by moving head lighting fixtures from ADJ’s extremely popular Focus Series. The Focus fixtures are available in various sizes, to suit all kinds of DJ setups, but all offer advanced features including motorized focus and easily replaceable rotating GOBOs. ADJ’s Pocket Pro – the incredibly compact and affordable moving head with a serious punch – will also feature, as will the new Element Series of battery-powered and WiFLY wireless DMX equipped LED par fixtures.

MBLV22 runs Monday 12th thru Thursday 15th March 2018 at the Tropicana hotel in Las Vegas. In addition to providing the main stage rig, ADJ will also have a booth on the expo floor showcasing products from its range that are ideally suited to mobile entertainers and small production companies. Members of the ADJ team will be on hand throughout the show to provide product demonstrations, answer questions and offer technical advice. To learn more about the Mobile Beat Las Vegas show, please visit: http://www.mobilebeatlasvegas.com.

