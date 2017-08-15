ADJ To “Light Up” Atlantic City!

Building on the phenomenal success of the Inno Pocket Spot, DJ Expo will see the official launch of ADJ’s brand new Pocket Pro. Offering all the same features as its predecessor, this innovative new fixture adds the flexibility of replaceable GOBOs, and also offers brighter output, but without an increase in retail price. Powered by a potent 25W white-light LED (increased from 12W on the Inno Pocket Spot), the new Pocket Pro has a 15-degree beam angle and produces a vibrant output which is equally suited to creating mid-air effects as it is to projecting patterns onto walls, ceilings, dancefloors, and stages. Independent color and GOBO wheels provide complete creative control over the unit’s output, while this is taken to the next level by the fixture’s replaceable GOBO feature. The casing has a hinged design which means that the top cover can easily be removed to provide access to the GOBO wheel. Individual GOBOs then simply slide out, allowing substitute patterns and custom GOBOs to be inserted in their place, and the fixture is supplied with a set of four alternative metal GOBOs as standard.

Another staple lighting tool of the modern DJ is the LED bar, which can be used to provide up-lighting as well as dancefloor illumination, both using static colors and animated chasing effects. ADJ’s new UB Series is a replacement to the best-selling Ultra Bar range. It retains the compact design and unique magnetic coupling feature of the Ultra Bar fixtures but combined with the latest ultra-bright hex LED technology. The three models in the series – UB 6H, UB 9H and UB 12H – are fitted with 6, 9 and 12 LEDs respectively, all of which are powerful 6W 6-in-1 hex light-sources that combine red, green, blue, amber, white and UV elements to provide an unbeatable level of color mixing.

Up-lighting is an essential part of many DJs’ businesses, especially those who have branched out into event lighting and production, however running out power and signal cords can be an extremely time-consuming process. ADJ’s new Element Series of portable LED-powered up-lighters are designed to make life easier for DJs and other lighting professionals. Each of the fixtures in the range features an internal rechargeable lithium battery and an extended range WiFLY EXR wireless DMX transceiver, allowing for completely wireless operation. Ideal for wall washing, the Element Series fixtures are all fitted with an integral carry handle and in-built feet which mean they can simply be dropped in place and be ready to go. They also feature a built-in kickstand which allows the beam to be easily angled inwards if required. There are four models in the series, two with quad color LEDs and two with hex LEDs. The Element QA features 6 x 4W RGBA LEDs, while the Element QAIP has the same light-source but with the added benefit of an IP65 rating, making it suitable for outdoor applications. The Element HEX, meanwhile, features 4 x 10W RGBWA+UV LEDs and the Element HEXIP offers the same expansive color palette with the useful addition of an IP65 rating. All of the models are lightweight and compact, while also boasting a sleek shiny black finish.

Also making their debut at DJ Expo 2017 will be the new UVLED 24 and UVLED 48, ADJ’s next generation of black light tube fixtures. Part of ADJ’s Startec range of simple, affordable and reliable fixtures, the new UVLED units look just like traditional UV lights but feature an innovative new tube design fitted with an array of 0.3W SMD UV LEDs. This gives the affordability and footprint of a traditional black light but without the fragile glass tube and with the added advantage of super long life LEDs. The two new models match the sizes of regular tube fixtures; the UVLED 24 is 24” (2-foot) in length and is fitted with 48 LEDs, while the UVLED 48 measures 48” (4-foot) and incorporates 96 LEDs.

Next up, the Profile Panel RGBA is a compact indoor LED Color Panel powered by 288 10mm red, green, blue and amber LEDs and serves as an upgrade to the popular Profile Panel RGB that has been in the ADJ line-up for several years. The new and improved model is brighter with 10mm LED diodes (rather than the predecessor’s 5mm LEDs), utilizes more colors (now with red, green blue and amber), uses a professional locking powerCON in/out power connectors allowing users to daisy chain from one panel to another, and it comes with the UC IR wireless remote control inside the box. The fixture has a slot on its side to add a diffusion filter if a wider, softer beam angle is desired.

Another new product that will be on display at DJ Expo is an addition to the popular Startec Boom Box range of multi-effect fixtures. Combining a Mini Dekker with a matrix of 9 x 3W RGB LEDs and a unique LED ring arrangement, the Boom Box FX3 offers beam, wash and eye candy effects from one compact and robust unit. Offering standalone operation or DMX control, this flexible fixture could be used as a self-contained lightshow in a small room or combined with other effects as part of a larger lighting system.

ADJ will display it’s newest video panel system, the AV4IP. Designed for outdoor or indoor applications, the AV4IP offers the same excellent build quality, reliability, and affordability as the other models in the AV series but with an IP rating (IP65 on the front, IP54 on the back) that makes it suitable for use in any weather conditions. Offering high resolution video playback, the panel has a 4.81mm pixel pitch and is powered by SMD1921 RGB LEDs which generate a brightness of 4000 NITS. It features True1 powerCON input and output sockets, as well as IP65-rated etherCON input and output connections, while multiple panels can easily be locked together to create screens of any size and shape. This makes the AV4IP suited for temporary outdoor events, as well as any indoor venues.

“DJ Expo 2017 looks set to be a significant event for ADJ as we will be using the opportunity to introduce DJs to 13 brand new products,” commented ADJ USA’s National Sales Manager, Alfred Gonzales. “Although the ADJ range is expanding to include products targeted at venue installations and larger event production, the company remains dedicated to serving the DJ market. This is evidenced by the new products that will be on display at DJ Expo; all are affordable and relevant to DJs, while also representing technological advancements and innovations.”

DJ Expo 2017 will take place in Atlantic City, NJ from Monday 14 thru Thursday 17 August. All of these new fixtures, alongside many others from the existing ADJ range, will be on display at booth #127. Alfred Gonzales and other members of the ADJ team will also be on hand to offer product demonstrations and answer questions.

