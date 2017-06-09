ADJ To Debut 11 New Products At InfoComm 2017

ADJ will showcase 11 brand new products at this year’s InfoComm trade show in Orlando, Florida, with a particular emphasis on new products with WiFLY DMX, battery-powered, and IP-rated fixtures. Alongside the rest of the company’s range of professional lighting, video, and effects products, the ADJ team will introduce show visitors to a new IP-rated video panel, a new IP-rated UV Par, a new series of battery-powered up-lighters, two classic par cans powered by LED, and a new collection of professional effects generators.

ADJ disrupted the LED video panel market a few years ago when it introduced the incredibly affordable AV6 and since then the AV series has enjoyed phenomenal success as it expanded with the introduction of the AV6X and AV3 panels. Now, at InfoComm 2017, ADJ will introduce the latest new addition to the range, the AV4IP. Designed for outdoor or indoor applications, the AV4IP offers the same excellent build quality, reliability, and affordability as the other models in the AV series but with an IP rating (IP65 on the front, IP54 on the back) that makes it suitable for use in any weather conditions. Offering high resolution video playback, the panel has a 4.81mm pixel pitch and is powered by SMD1921 RGB LEDs which generate a brightness of 4000 NITS. It features True1 powerCON input and output sockets, as well as IP65-rated etherCON input and output connections, while multiple panels can easily be locked together to create screens of any size and shape. This makes the AV4IP suited for temporary outdoor events.

The next new fixture that will be debuted at InfoComm 2017 is also IP65-rated. Featuring a robust metal case, the UV 72IP is a potent wash fixture designed to bring the distinctive UV glow effect to outdoor events and installations. Powered by 24 x 3W UV LEDs, the fixture has a wide beam angle of 33-degrees allowing it to fill a large area with UV light. It is fitted with high quality Seetronic IP-rated power and DMX input and output sockets and also features ADJ’s WiFLY EXR extended range wireless DMX connectivity, allowing remote control from a distance of up to 2500 feet.

InfoComm 2017 will also see the worldwide exclusive unveiling of ADJ’s stylish new Element Series of portable LED up lighting. Designed to make life easier for event professionals, each of the fixtures in the Element Series features an internal rechargeable lithium battery and an extended range WiFLY EXR wireless DMX transceiver, allowing for completely wireless operation. Ideal for wall washing, the Element Series fixtures are all fitted with an integral carry handle and in-built feet which mean they can simply be dropped in place and be ready to go. They also feature a built-in kickstand which allows the beam to be easily angled inwards if required. There are four models in the series, two with quad color LEDs and two with hex LEDs. The Element QA features 6 x 4W RGBA LEDs, while the Element QA IP has the same light-source but with the added benefit of an IP54 rating, making it suitable for outdoor applications. The Element Hex, meanwhile, features 4 x 10W RGBWA+UV LEDs and the Element Hex IP offers the same expansive color palette with the useful addition of an IP54 rating. All of the models are lightweight and compact, while also boasting a sleek shiny black finish.

For many applications the modern compact design of par can is beneficial, however sometimes classic full-size par 64s are more appropriate. ADJ’s new Par Z100 3K and Par Z100 5K fixtures, which will be demonstrated for the first time at InfoComm 2017, each combine a traditional par can design with modern LED technology to provide the best of both worlds. Powered by 100W COB LEDs, these versatile fixtures offer five easy to select beam angle settings – 9, 15, 20, 25, and 30-degrees – as well as digital dimming and powerCON mains input and output connections. The Par Z100 3K model features a warm white LED offering a color temperature of 3000K, while the Par Z100 5K version is fitted with a cool white LED that generates a color temperature of 5700K. Ideal for stage and concert lighting applications, these innovative fixtures provide the look and output of a classic 1000W par 64, but without the need for a dimmer and requiring a fraction of the power.

Due to the popularity of the initial two products in the ADJ Entour series – the Entourage touring faze machine and Entour Venue installation faze machine – the company is expanding the range with three new products that will be on display at InfoComm 2017. The new ADJ Entour Haze Pro is a touring-grade haze machine built into a durable flight case. It offers a very quick warm-up time and an impressive output of 3,000 cubic ft. per minute. The new ADJ Entour Cyclone is a versatile and powerful portable fan that is ideal for spreading fog, as well as providing theatrical wind effects. It offers speed adjustment between 500 and 2,600rpm (500 and 3,000rpm @ 230V) and DMX operation allowing air movement of any velocity to be triggered on cue. Completing the expanded line-up of the Entour series is the new Entour Snow, a high-output snow machine designed for professional installation and touring applications. The machine is capable of projecting imitation snow upwards to a distance of 10m and outwards across a distance of 12m, making this unit ideal for large venues and stage productions. The flexible machine offers variable output, with the fan running at 50% or 100%, as well as an inbuilt timer and both 3-pin and 5-pin XLR sockets for DMX control.

“I’m very excited for this year’s InfoComm as we prepare to showcase ADJ’s range of professional lighting, video, and effects equipment and also debut 11 brand new products,” said ADJ USA’s National Sales Manager, Alfred Gonzales. “As the largest professional AV trade show in North America, InfoComm is an important date on the ADJ calendar. I’m particularly excited to introduce customers to the latest addition to our AV series, the IP-rated AV4IP, and the new additions to our Entour series of effects generating equipment. I also look forward to the chance to meet and speak with both existing and prospective customers, finding out how ADJ products are being used to bring pure lighting excitement to venues, tours, and one-off events across the nation.”

Mobile Beat ( 1622 Posts This is the general editors account for Mobile Beat Magazine and Website. Who reads Mobile Beat online and in print and attends Mobile Beat events? DJs, VJs and KJs to start with, especially those who own and operate mobile entertainment services. They provide music, video, lighting and a myriad other entertainment choices for corporate events, wedding receptions, dances and innumerable other gatherings.