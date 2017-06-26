ADJ Road Tour Announces New Summer Dates

ADJ Lighting have announced two summertime Road Tour dates to demonstrate their latest lighting and audio technologies that will be available third quarter of 2017. The companies will highlight the latest lighting technologies that debuted at InfoComm 2017 in Orlando, Florida earlier this June.



The first tour stop will be on Wednesday, July 12th at SoundCheck Nashville, 750 Cowan Street, Nashville, TN 37207. The second stop will be on Thursday, July 27th at ADJ Lighting’s global headquarters in Los Angeles located at 6122. S. Eastern Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90040.

“We had such a great response on our new products at InfoComm,” said Alfred Gonzales, National Sales Manager of ADJ USA. “The next natural step is to show our new technologies to production companies, installers, rental houses and mobile entertainers around the country. We plan to announce other locations soon, but I wanted to get the Nashville and LA dates announced right away as several customers that did not attend InfoComm wanted to see the latest from ADJ.”

ADJ will offer hands-on demos of the new AV4IP outdoor rated video panels, UV 72IPpowerful UV wash (also IP65 outdoor rated), the Element Par series, additions to the Entour atmospheric series, the Par Z100 3K & Par Z100 5K and the new Encore Fresnels. American Audio will demo the new ATX-15W and STK-106W powered speakers and the Pro Event Table. DuraTruss and Global Truss America products will also be on-hand.

Along with food, beverages and SWAG, ADJ will conduct tech sessions so that users can gain a greater understanding of the products. The tech sessions include Klingnet Pixel Control instruction, Video Wall Configuration and Mapping, Moving Head Magic (choosing the right ADJ moving head for your application) and an American Audio microphone shoot out with the VPS series mics versus other leading brands.

These are free events open to dealers and the public. Attendees are encouraged to R.S.V.P. here: http://www.adj-newswave.com/ signup/adj-road-tour-2017-signup.html

Tour Dates:

Wednesday, July 12, 2017

SoundCheck Nashville

750 Cowan Street, Nashville, TN 37207

615-726-1165

9am-12pm (Tech Sessions)

12pm-6pm (Open House)

Thursday, July 27, 2017

ADJ Lighting HQ

6122. S. Eastern Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90040

323-582-2650

9am-12pm (Tech Sessions)

12pm-5pm (Open House)

If you have any questions please contact Tom Freret, tomf@americandj.com or 323-213-4529.

