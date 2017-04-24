ADJ Release Flexible & Powerful LED Hybrid Moving Head with Beam, Spot & Wash In One Fixture

ADJ is pleased to announce the release of its highly-anticipated Vizi BSW 300 moving head. This unique and innovative fixture offers hybrid output – functioning interchangeably as a beam, spot or wash effect – as well as an incredibly powerful 300W LED light-source and a host of professional features to help aid creative lighting design professional.

Sitting at the top of ADJ’s growing range of professional lighting products, the Vizi BSW 300 is the company’s most powerful LED moving head fixture to date. It boasts a specially-designed and phenomenally bright 300W white-light LED engine, which means that its output is sufficient for most large venues and event productions. This means that the advantages of LED – low power-draw and extremely long lamp life – are now available in situations where previous LED-powered fixtures simply weren’t bright enough.

The Vizi BSW 300 is a true hybrid fixture that can switch almost instantly between beam, spot, and wash output. As a beam effect, the unit offers tight and potent shafts of light – variable between 1- and 9-degrees – perfect for creating impactful mid-air effects. While, when used as a spot, the fixture is capable of sharp pattern projections and well-defined spotlighting at a beam angle of between 10- and 20-degrees. Finally, the unit is equally suited to wash duties, able to produce soft-edged washes at a beam angle variable between 12- and 23-degrees.

Offering pan and tilt ranges of 540-degrees and 270-degrees respectively, the Vizi BSW 300 is a deft and agile mover. It is equally suited to big and fast beam movements as it is to slow and smooth GOBO projection sweeps. It also features 16-bit fine positioning, allowing for precise control when it comes to the positioning of projected GOBOs and beams.

Fitted with two separate GOBO wheels, the Vizi BSW 300 offers a huge amount of creative potential for projecting patterns onto a surface or generating awe-inspiring mid-air effects. The first wheel contains six static metal GOBO patterns along with three different-sized beam apertures, while the second wheel is loaded with seven indexed rotating GOBOs. This second wheel is supplied with a useful selection of patterns (six colored glass and one metal), but these are all replaceable allowing users to swap in their own custom patterns if, and when, they are required. Offering even more creative potential, each wheel is capable of continuous scrolling as well as a GOBO shake effect.

Motorized focus means that projected patterns can be kept sharp over varying projection distances, with focus adjustments made remotely via DMX. Motorized zoom also means that the beam angle can be altered remotely as required, while a Frost Filter allows the light output to be spread over an even wider area, if required, to create a very diffuse lighting effect. The unit also features two separate rotating 6-facet prisms, one circular and the other linear, which can be used to multiply the GOBO patterns for impressive beam effects and complex textured projections. It is even possible to layer the two prisms offering even more creative potential.

Two independent color wheels are also built-in to the fixture, each offering seven color slots in addition to open white. The first wheel features a selection of richly-saturated colors, while the second offers more subtle shades, including UV and two color temperature correction filters: CTO 5600K and CTO 3200K. The Vizi BSW 300’s extensive set of features is completed by 0-100% digital dimming, variable speed digital strobing (including pulse effects) and Auto X-Y repositioning.

A professional-caliber fixture, the Vizi BSW 300 is fitted with both 3-pin and 5-pin XLR input and output sockets, allowing for maximum flexibility when the unit is connected into an existing DMX system. Users have a choice between two different DMX channel options (18 and 21) and a large backlit LCD screen on the front of the unit makes DMX addressing and mode selection extremely simple. The unit is also equipped with professional locking powerCON mains input and output sockets, which can be used to link the power supply of multiple fixtures to reduce cable runs.

With dimensions of 14.75” x 12.75” x 21.5” / 376 x 325 x 545mm (LxWxH), the Vizi BSW 300 has a smaller footprint than most other moving heads in its class. It is also incredibly lightweight – for a fixture offering such a powerful output and expansive feature set – coming in at just 49 lbs. / 22 kg. It is fitted with two convenient carry handles, one on each side, and is supplied with Omega Quicklock brackets for easy truss rigging. It is also fitted with large rubber feet, making it equally suitable for standing directly on a stage or riser.

“Demonstrating our commitment to innovation, we’re very proud of the new Vizi BSW 300 here at ADJ,” enthused ADJ USA’s National Sales Manager, Alfred Gonzales. “Not only is it ADJ’s brightest LED-powered moving head to date, it is the first hybrid fixture to feature an LED light-source. This means that the advantages of LED can now be utilized by lighting designers and installers working in venues, and on productions, too large for previous generations of LED-powered moving heads. It also means that fewer fixtures can be specified, as just one unit can interchangeably perform beam, spot or wash duties.”

A flexible and powerful lighting tool, the Vizi BSW 300 offers a huge amount of creative potential. As a Beam fixture, it is capable of impactful mid-air effects that can fill a large space with light and color. As a Spot fixture, it’s varied GOBO and prism options allow for a huge variety of projected pattern effects. And, finally, as a Wash fixture its motorizing zoom, Frost Filter and twin color wheels make the fixture a versatile light source for venue or stage illumination.

For more information on ADJ’s Vizi BSW 300, visit: http://www.adj.com/ vizi-bsw-300

Check out the Vizi BSW 300 product demo video: https://www.youtube. com/watch?v=XvAMiJHafMQ

Mobile Beat

