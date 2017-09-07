ADJ Miami Showroom – Grand Reopening!

ADJ Lighting will be opening its doors to their Miami showroom on September 28th to unveil a massive new programmed lightshow, mingle with customers and spotlight their latest technologies.

ADJ lighting is pleased to announce a Showroom Relaunch Event scheduled for September 28, 2017 (Hurricane Irma circumstances permitting) from 1-6pm at their ADJ Miami location; 13185 NW 47th Avenue, Opa-locka, FL 33054. ADJ has programmed a brand new lightshow in their large Miami warehouse showroom. They will also offer food, drinks and a prize giveaway for attendees.

The new lightshow will demonstrate the capabilities of ADJ products for nightclub and church installations, lounges and bars, events and productions, and for mobile entertainers.

“We are thrilled to relaunch our showroom in Miami,” said Alfred Gonzales, National Sales Manager of ADJ USA. “We took 200 fixtures down and put 350 new fixtures back up for a fantastic programmed lightshow designed by our very own Edgar Gonzalez. This event will also allow us to highlight many of our new products to a wide variety of customers in Miami. I’m looking forward to unveiling our awesome lightshow and the chance to meet with dealers and end users one-on-one.”

ADJ will offer hands-on demos of the new AV4IP outdoor rated video panels as well as the rest of the AV LED Video Wall series, the Vizi, Focus & Inno Series moving heads, Hex Series Pars and Bars, Entourage Atmospherics series, DMX lighting control programs myDMX 3.0 and Airstream DMX Bridge.

This is a free event open to ADJ Group dealers and the public. Attendees are encouraged to R.S.V.P. here: http://tinyurl.com/ ycher9gg

ADJ Miami Showroom Relaunch Event:

Thursday, September 28, 2017

13185 NW 47th Ave., Opa-locka, FL 33054

Mobile Beat ( 1664 Posts This is the general editors account for Mobile Beat Magazine and Website. Who reads Mobile Beat online and in print and attends Mobile Beat events? DJs, VJs and KJs to start with, especially those who own and operate mobile entertainment services. They provide music, video, lighting and a myriad other entertainment choices for corporate events, wedding receptions, dances and innumerable other gatherings.