ADJ Heads to LDI 2017 With Two Innovative New Video and Lighting Product Ranges

Since 1988 Live Design International (LDI) has welcomed lighting and video professionals from around the globe to its annual trade show and conference. ADJ will once again have a significant presence at the 2017 show, debuting two pioneering new product ranges as well as showcasing other exciting new recent additions to the company’s expansive portfolio of lighting, video and effects equipment.



Having enjoyed huge success with the AV Series of LED video panels over the last few years, ADJ will use this year’s LDI to launch a brand new video panel range, the Design Series. This innovative system comprises four modular panels of different shapes that can be combined together to create video screens of almost any conceivable shape. The DS4 (square), DS4T (triangle), DS4QC (quarter circle) and DS4HC (rectangle) can be easily linked together, rigged and transported using an expansive collection of accessories, allowing unique and eye-catching screen configurations of any size to be created for fixed installations and touring productions. Each panel is lighter in weight than most panels currently on the market, offers a 4.8mm (0.19”) pixel pitch and brightness of 1200 NITS as well as a wide viewing angle of 160-degrees (horizontal) and 120-degrees (vertical), making them ideal for a wide variety of applications.

The new MOD Series is ADJ’s latest range of professional LED Pars which offer a variety of useful and unique features. Their modular design means that the LEDs can slide back into the casing to create a snoot that eliminates side glare, while an optional pearl white housing kit will also be available. This means that LED Par owners can switch between black or white fixtures, depending on the application, without having to hold inventory of two different types of fixture. The range comprises four models, each featuring the same innovative casing design, but with a different LED configuration: MOD QW100 (7 x 15W RGBW LEDs), MOD QA60 (4 x 15W RGBA LEDs), MOD HEX100 (7 x 15W RGBWA+UV LEDs) and MOD TW100 (7 x 15W CW/WW/WW/Amber 4-IN-1 variable color temperature white LEDs – a LED chip made exclusively for ADJ Lighting). Offering a beam angle of 17-degrees, each Par is also supplied with a set of three Frost Filters which can easily be locked into position in front of the LEDs to widen the beam to an angle of 20-degrees, 40-degrees or 60-degrees.

Also on display at LDI 2017 will be ADJ’s next generation LED hybrid moving head, the Vizi CMY300. Powered by a specially-designed 300W LED engine that offers massive output ideal for large venues and productions, this flexible unit functions interchangeably as a beam, spot or wash fixture. With a huge zoom range of 8 to 46-degrees, and an expansive feature set, it allows lighting designers to achieve multiple effects from one fixture, therefore reducing the number of units required for both fixed installations and touring productions. This professional moving head offers designers a huge palette of colors, thanks to CMY mixing, as well as two GOBO wheels, two rotating prisms, motorized focus and motorized zoom. It also features a modular design that makes GOBO changes, servicing and on-the-road repairs extremely easy.

The ADJ LDI booth will also showcase the latest additions to the company’s Entour Series of professional effects generators. The new ADJ Entour Haze Pro is a touring-grade haze machine built into a durable flight case. It offers a very quick warm-up time and an impressive output of 3,000 cubic ft. per minute. The new ADJ Entour Cyclone is a versatile and powerful portable fan that is ideal for spreading fog, as well as providing theatrical wind effects. It offers speed adjustment between 500 and 2,600rpm (500 and 3,000rpm @ 230V) and DMX operation allowing air movement of any velocity to be triggered on cue. Completing the expanded line-up of the Entour series is the new Entour Snow, a high-output snow machine designed for professional installation and touring applications. The machine is capable of projecting imitation snow upwards to a distance of 10m and outwards across a distance of 12m, making this unit ideal for large venues and stage productions. The flexible machine offers variable output, with the fan running at 50% or 100%, as well as an inbuilt timer and both 3-pin and 5-pin XLR sockets for DMX control.

ADJ’s stylish new Element Series of portable LED up-lighters will also be demonstrated at the show. Designed to make life easier for event professionals, each of the fixtures in the Element Series features an internal rechargeable lithium battery and an extended range WiFLY EXR wireless DMX transceiver, allowing for completely wireless operation. Ideal for wall washing, the Element Series fixtures are all fitted with an integral carry handle and in-built feet which mean they can simply drop in place and be ready to go. They also feature a built-in kickstand which allows the beam to be easily angled inwards if required. There are four models in the series, two with quad color LEDs and two with hex LEDs. Each type is available with a standard casing or an IP54-rated weatherproof enclosure allowing for outdoor use. All of the models are lightweight and compact, while also boasting a sleek shiny black finish. Additionally, the Element Series has two case options, the Element PC6 which holds six Element Pars, or the Element FC flight case that holds 8 Element Pars and can charge the fixtures right in the case.

“LDI is an important date on ADJ’s annual calendar, and I am particularly looking forward to this year’s show as we have an exciting line-up of new products to demonstrate to our customers and users,” enthused National Sales Manager, Alfred Gonzales. “Building on the success of our extremely popular AV Series, the new Design Series will allow production designers to take their creativity to the next level, integrating interestingly-shaped LED video screens into their fixed installations, one-off events and touring productions. We are also looking forward to introducing the powerful new MOD Series Pars at LDI, these flexible fixtures offer production companies and lighting designers a new level of flexibility and modularity.”

The LDI 2017 trade show takes place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, November 17 thru 19. On the ADJ booth – #2715 – not only will the company’s latest products be on display, but representatives will be on hand to provide demonstrations, offer useful advice and answer specific questions.

