ADJ 18P Hex With a Dotz Par RF Remote – Room Wash, Blackout, Fades and Color Change

Now, I did a video awhile back on the 18P Hex and showed how you can increase the Beam Angle from 25 degrees to 60 degrees and basically create a room wash. I feel like this is a much better way to create something like a green room, in this case, than by putting 30 uplights around the room making it green. This is a lot easier; one light and done. But what I didn’t show you is that this fixture is also compatible with the Dotz Par RC Remote, which is very cool. So we can do things like blackout. And this is RC, you don’t have to be right next to it to do this. There’s our light again. Let’s say we want to do a fade. We just simply press the fade button and the light goes into a fade for something like a slow dance. We have sound active as well, which I can’t show you, because I don’t have any music on. But we can absolutely do things like color changes pretty easily. We can adjust the speed on that.

You can select programs and you can select colors. So let’s say, for instance, that your client wanted green for one thing, but then they wanted you to change it to red for something else. On your remote control, all you have to do is use the arrows and find red or whatever color they wanted. Maybe they wanted white. Maybe they wanted blue. It’s right on the remote control. Super easy with this Dotz Par RC Remote. I think it’s pretty cool. I want to use this at my next gig. I’ve got a pretty good lighting gig coming up next weekend. I’m going to try to incorporate this. I think it’s a good idea. But yeah, it’s going to be hard to aim for some of you, because if you’re not careful, you’re going to blind your audience. This is a very bright light. But aim it right, reflect it off of a ceiling or the wall behind you, and you’re going to light up an entire room no problem. Thanks for watching. Just an idea for you today. See you next time. Practice and enjoy.

Brian S. Redd ( 2 Posts Although he can be seen Djing in places like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, or even the UK & Europe, DJ Brian Redd is proud to call Milwaukee home. Brian specializes in mobile events such as wedding receptions, corporate events, quinceañeras, parties and special occasions. He has also been a resident DJ at several major Milwaukee night clubs and also performs at Summerfest, the world’s largest music festival. From the beginning Brian has had a passion for music. His talent emerged at the young age of 13 when he was asked to DJ at a local skating rink. After realizing his calling he progressed on to weddings and mobile gigs and by age 18 he was DJing regularly at nightclubs. He understands people & what motivates them music wise, which helps keep them on the dance floor. Brian has been recognized for his work in various DJ publications both domestic and abroad. He has made a name for himself in the DJ community where he is known and respected as an industry consultant. This recognition has led to his contributions as a writer for Disc Jockey News. A true international DJ, Brian travels worldwide to not only perform but to educate and share industry ideas and concepts with DJs everywhere. His career has gone to the next level working with industry leading manufactures bringing new products and services to his peers helping them become better DJs.