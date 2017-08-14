ADJ 18P Hex With a Dotz Par RF Remote – Room Wash, Blackout, Fades and Color Change

Now, I did a video awhile back on the 18P Hex and showed how you can increase the Beam Angle from 25 degrees to 60 degrees and basically create a room wash. I feel like this is a much better way to create something like a green room, in this case, than by putting 30 uplights around the room making it green. This is a lot easier; one light and done. But what I didn’t show you is that this fixture is also compatible with the Dotz Par RC Remote, which is very cool. So we can do things like blackout. And this is RC, you don’t have to be right next to it to do this. There’s our light again. Let’s say we want to do a fade. We just simply press the fade button and the light goes into a fade for something like a slow dance. We have sound active as well, which I can’t show you, because I don’t have any music on. But we can absolutely do things like color changes pretty easily. We can adjust the speed on that.
You can select programs and you can select colors. So let’s say, for instance, that your client wanted green for one thing, but then they wanted you to change it to red for something else. On your remote control, all you have to do is use the arrows and find red or whatever color they wanted. Maybe they wanted white. Maybe they wanted blue. It’s right on the remote control. Super easy with this Dotz Par RC Remote. I think it’s pretty cool. I want to use this at my next gig. I’ve got a pretty good lighting gig coming up next weekend. I’m going to try to incorporate this. I think it’s a good idea. But yeah, it’s going to be hard to aim for some of you, because if you’re not careful, you’re going to blind your audience. This is a very bright light. But aim it right, reflect it off of a ceiling or the wall behind you, and you’re going to light up an entire room no problem. Thanks for watching. Just an idea for you today. See you next time. Practice and enjoy.
