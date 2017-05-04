About Bose: A Brief DJ-Centric History

While in the consumer audio arena Bose is well known for its Wave radios and industry-leading noise cancelling headphones, the company has been recognized as a leader in the professional arena as well. For most veteran DJs, their first encounter with the company’s unique take on live sound goes back to one speaker model: the Bose 901.

The 901s were actually built for high-end home sound systems in the 1970s. However, as the mobile DJ profession experienced a major growth spurt in the wake of the disco era of the late 1970s, in the 1980s many serious DJs found them to be the perfect sound reinforcement solution for their small- to medium-sized wedding receptions. No doubt the quality of Bose sound stood out from the typical stage speakers of the time. According to Stereophile magazine in 1979, “The system produced a more realistic resemblance of natural ambiance than any other speaker system.”