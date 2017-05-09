A Word with Paul Oakenfold

May 9, 2017 by Mobile Beat

A quick chat with an industry icon… who you can meet if you come to Mobile Beat Las Vegas, March 13-16, 2017, at the Tropicana…

Ryan Burger: We’re at Casa de Oakenfold, I guess we’ll call it. Do you have a name for your wonderful place?

Paul Oakenfold: I do. Stamford Bridge Recording Studios. And this is where all these films you see, all these posters on the wall, are films that I’ve worked on, either scored or done cues for. These are all the DJ awards I’ve won, and my soccer awards. And here is half of my record collection…

R B: Half your collection—every- thing from Woodstock, Beatles, Grace Jones; Madonna…

P O: Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force “Planet Rock” remixes. Love this track.

Read the rest of this article and check out the full issue at http://www.mobilebeat.com/emagscurrent/179

print
Mobile Beat Mobile Beat (1612 Posts)

This is the general editors account for Mobile Beat Magazine and Website. Who reads Mobile Beat online and in print and attends Mobile Beat events? DJs, VJs and KJs to start with, especially those who own and operate mobile entertainment services. They provide music, video, lighting and a myriad other entertainment choices for corporate events, wedding receptions, dances and innumerable other gatherings.


Filed Under: 2017, Profiles