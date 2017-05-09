A Word with Paul Oakenfold

Ryan Burger: We’re at Casa de Oakenfold, I guess we’ll call it. Do you have a name for your wonderful place?

Paul Oakenfold: I do. Stamford Bridge Recording Studios. And this is where all these films you see, all these posters on the wall, are films that I’ve worked on, either scored or done cues for. These are all the DJ awards I’ve won, and my soccer awards. And here is half of my record collection…

R B: Half your collection—every- thing from Woodstock, Beatles, Grace Jones; Madonna…

P O: Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force “Planet Rock” remixes. Love this track.