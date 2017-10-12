A Tale Of Two Brides Part Two

This is the continuation of last week’s article discussing A Tale Of Two Brides. Or are they?

There had been a recent debate in a group of wedding entertainers I belong to on Facebook stating “You can’t turn a $500 bride into a $2000 bride”. Do you believe you can transition a bride from wanting to spend only $500 to spending 4 times that amount? I’ve proven that it can be done, not always, but yes it can be done. You won’t do anything if you don’t take the swing.

I began thinking back to my Creative Consultations seminar in 2010 and the words ringing in my head were “Don’t shortcut the process”.

Our meeting was March 26th at Taylored Weddings offices in Escanaba. I welcomed

them in, met with them and chatted about them and their wishes for their day, how

we could help them in their need for wedding entertainment and then presented

options with our company. They debated back and forth on what we had proposed.

I could tell pricing may be coming into an issue or at least the “affordability” of us. I

offered for them to put 25% down in April, 25% down in May and have their

balance due in March of next year. They agreed and went with myself as their

Master of Ceremonies at a base price of $3000.

The bottom line here for me is two things. First…don’t judge a book by its cover.

BUDGET to many of us is a DIRTY word. The word “budget” is NOT a bad word…it’s

our interpretation of the word. Everyone’s on a budget…you just don’t know how

BIG of a budget that is. They’re still spending the money…the question is will they

spend it on YOU and how can you show them that you are worth the fee that you

charge. The second thing is…DON’T SHORTCUT YOUR PROCESS. Too often we will

see those words “budget” and “cheap but good” and think “Not my client” and blow

off the inquiry. Everyone deserves to be treated with respect and given your best.

That person you blew off could have been the source of a referral for thousands of

dollars or you may have just been able to turn that budget bride into a “insert your

rate here” bride just by not judging a book by its cover and not shortcutting your

process.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

