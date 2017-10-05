A Tale Of Two Brides Part 1

Have you heard of Wedding.com yet? Wedding.com is a relatively new service that

connects couples to wedding pros. The first pop-up of their site suggests “A New

Way To Plan Your Wedding” promising free custom quotes from local vendors in 24

hours. I’m sure that there’s many of you who have received the emails from “Katie,

Wedding.com” that says, “Your Name, these brides need your services” in the

subject line. I have to admit that first I was skeptical. I mean…are these REALLY real brides? Or is this a way for a start-up company to drum up business for their company to get

some revenue from reputable businesses like mine. Cue the story of Miranda and

Andrew.

Miranda first contacted me via my Request For Information form on my website

through DJ Event Planner (shameless plug). If you notice in my above request for

information I ask my couples that are inquiring in advance “How important do you

feel entertainment is to the success of your event?” and “What do you want your

guests to say about your reception?” And “What are you struggling with most in

planning your wedding?” These questions are asked because I want to know where

they are at in their planning, what they deem as important or not about their event

and how best I can serve them in future communication. Miranda also set up a

meeting with me through my website while I was sleeping which I confirmed the

next day with her on the phone and learned that one of our Master of Ceremonies had performed her sister’s wedding and I had personally performed her cousin’s reception a few years before that. Good solid referral, right? She contacted us within days of her engagement…had two different Taylored Weddings Master of Ceremonies perform at different family events and scheduled a meeting with me herself with no prior communication from me right viaour website. HOT lead! I’m REALLY excited to meet with her!

Fast-forward to just 3 DAYS LATER and my “Katie, Wedding.com” pops into my

email inbox with the following message “Miranda & Andrew are looking for

Wedding DJ in Iron Mountain, MI”. I did a double take and then compared the

picture of the bride on the Wedding.com listing above to who had contacted me. I

knew her date had changed to July because she had mentioned that in the

phone call to me to confirm her meeting. Here’s what her Wedding.com listing

states “I want a fun wedding with yellow and silver glitter as my colors. I am in the

hopes of having it at Pine Mountain Lodge in Iron Mountain Michigan. I have a low

budget so want a cheap but yet good photographer and DJ. I want my guests to have

fun and make my wedding memorable.”

Hmm…is this the same bride? The same one who saw us perform twice and

SHOULD know our pricing if she chats with her sister at all. This is all shaping up to be very interesting…

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

