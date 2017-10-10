A New Voice In Professional Audio On Both Sides Of The Atlantic

Avante Audio, the new voice in professional grade active loud speakers, will be showcased at events on both sides of the Atlantic this fall. The elegant Achromic Series from Avante Audio will be demonstrated at WFX in Dallas, Texas and also the BPM | PRO Sound and Lighting exhibition in Birmingham, England. Across these two events thousands of audio professionals will have the opportunity to see and, more importantly, hear the impressive Achromic speakers for themselves.

Following its official unveiling earlier in the year, the Achromic Series has been making waves wherever it is demonstrated. Born from Avante Audio’s passion for providing innovative audio engineering, the Achromic Series active speakers offer an unparalleled combination of power, clarity, aesthetics and features for their respective price points. This means that everyone who hears them in action can’t fail to be impressed.

Church audio technicians and installers will have that opportunity at the WFX Conference & Expo taking place in Dallas, Texas, from Wednesday October 10, thru Thursday 12. Then, the Achromic Series will make its European debut at the BPM | PRO exhibition in Birmingham, England on Sunday October 22nd and Monday the 23rd. At both events the Achromic speakers will be fully showcased and Avante Audio representatives will be on hand to offer advice and answer questions.

“The response to Avante Audio has really been phenomenal,” enthused Chuck Green, Sales Manager, Avante Audio. “Wherever we took the Achromic Series over the summer people were impressed when they heard the speakers in action, but they were totally blown away when they found out the price! I’m excited to continue demonstrating the range, as it really does need to be heard to be full appreciated, and I can’t wait for the product to start shipping worldwide at the end of the month. These speakers really will allow users to elevate their sound in an exciting and practical way.”

Created for musicians, bands, house of worship, audio production companies and rental houses, the Achromic Series features three full-range loudspeaker options: the 10-inch A10, 12-inch A12 and 15-inch A15. Each cabinet has been carefully designed with components specifically chosen to provide high SPL levels while ensuring smooth coverage across all frequencies. All three models feature a Bi-Amped, high efficiency fan-cooled Class A/B switching power amp to run the high frequency compression driver and a Class D power amp to drive the woofer.

With a stylish design – that incorporates a full front grille and distinctively curved polypropylene molded enclosure – the Achromic full-range cabinets have been created to be as flexible as possible. In addition to ergonomic handles for lifting, they each feature a 35mm pole socket with two positions – zero or 7.5-degree downward tilt – as well as M10 flying points and angled sides to allow use as stage monitor wedges.

To provide enhanced bass response, the Achromic Series also includes two sub options. The A15S features a 15-inch woofer with a 3-inch voice coil, while the A18S is fitted with an 18-inch woofer with a 3-inch voice coil. Both feature an integrated powerful Class D amplifier and offer configurable output directivity, with the cardioid output option allowing users to better focus their low end in a ground stack configuration for tight, clean bass.

Every model in the Achromic Series also features an advanced intuitive Digital Signal Processor accessible via an LCD screen on the rear panel of the speaker. The built-in DSP allows users to configure their speakers to their specific needs using options including: Music Type, Room, Mounting Option, EQ and System configurations.

The Avante Audio Achromic Series will ship worldwide at the end of October. More opportunities to hear the speakers in action at exclusive Avante Audio ‘Listening Sessions’ will be announced soon.

