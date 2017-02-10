A moment with the Sparkle Factor…Mitzvahs 101…

Intro to “Mitzvahs”…

The year was 1998 for Barry and 1994 for Jordan when we entered the world of Bar and Bat Mitzvahs. Together, with over 40 years of experience and thousands of mitzvahs between us, it’s safe to say that we know a thing or two about the Mitzvah world.

In this blog we are going to touch on a few key factors when working these types of parties. Mitzvahs are a very unique and the approach is very different than weddings, school dances and even corporate events. Having all the right tools to execute them properly can have an a significant result for this once in a lifetime moment.

Let’s look at the TIMING of a Mitzvah. Unlike a wedding which is normally on a fairly strict schedule, a Mitzvah needs to offer flexibility in the timing and execution. As a DJ Entertainer, you have to be able to modify and change things on the fly. For example, If you are in the middle of the doing the traditional Horah dance and on your schedule it’s time for speeches or dinner, don’t stop the dance early just cause the agenda says to. Some of you are probably saying “who would do that?” Take it from us, we’ve seen it all. Work with what’s happening at the moment and adjust the timing to keep the party and energy going! When putting the agenda together with the family, know there are certain components that need to be included (please note that not every Mitzvah will be the same and should be created specifically for the client/family, these are more generic concepts.) Every Mitzvah should contain a Horah (traditional Jewish dance where the family gets raised up on the chair), Kids games (that the transition from when kids finish dinner and the adults finishing theirs), Speeches (mainly from the kid’s close friends and family members), PhotoJourney or Candle-lighting ceremony (depending which part of the country you live in) and of course dancing (we will talk more about this in our next couple blogs). The perfect Mitzvah Party formula is unique and the most important thing is to keep the celebration flowing with high energy and include all the elements that the client is looking for.

KNOWING YOUR CROWD Knowing the community helps and of course the guests ratios, how many adults and how many kids. Is it a Bar Mitzvah, which is for a boy or a Bat Mitzvah, which is for a girl. Bar Mitzvahs tend to have lots of boys compared to the girls and it is important to know this to ensure you create the right type of interaction to get full participation. The next part about knowing your crowd is, what kind of mitzvah is it, there are different types of mitzvahs, Argentinian, Mexican, South African, and all have very similar and very different approaches mainly in the style of music. If your not sure, do your research and as always, you can contact The Sparkle Factor anytime, we are always here to help.

See you in the next blog!

Barry and Jordan

print

Sparkle Factor ( 2 Posts Jordan Zwicker Ever since Jordan was 5 years old he knew he would be an entertainer when he grew up. Jordan has been told by many people that he should be in radio because he has the “perfect” voice. After University, Jordan decided to pursue an on-air job in radio in Toronto and surrounding areas. After working in radio for a few years across Ontario,he decided to switch professions to the more lucrative career of making people dance and have the most amount of fun at events. Jordan has performed at over 2500 events across Canada in his career and keeps going strong. Jordan’s ultimate talent is leading his crowds to memorable events. Jordan is currently the Co- President of the CDJA and the president of the local Vancouver Chapter. Jordan loves that he is a co-founder of the Sparkle Factor with Barry Kay and looks forward to another chapter in his entertainment career by helping to inspire others to do the best they can. Barry Kay Barry Kay is one of Canada’s most dynamic, captivating and experienced motivational DJ Entertainers. With over 28 years’ experience, 13 as a radio personality, Barry consistently sets the bar with his innovative thinking. He continues to create and host some of Winnipeg’s most elaborate events as well as he hosts events across Canada. Keeping it fresh and exciting using the newest technology and coolest entertainment innovations, Barry is known for giving guests a cutting edge experience. He is currently the National Co-President of the CDJA and was awarded “Best Entertainment DJ” in Manitoba and Saskatchewan by the Canadian Wedding Industry Awards. Barry’s common interests in the entertainment industry and friendship with Jordan Zwicker lead to their collaboration as co-founders of The Sparkle Factor. Jordan and Barry are super excited to be blogging for MobileBeat.com and attending another MBLV show. Both Barry and Jordan will be making their rounds to different events and seminars at MBLV 21 and offering up to minute reporting and opinions of the show and the excitement. Make sure to say hi to us and give us your thoughts and comments.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

