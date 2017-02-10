A moment with the Sparkle Factor…Mitzvahs 101…

Intro to “Mitzvahs”…
The year was 1998 for Barry and 1994 for Jordan when we entered the world of Bar and Bat Mitzvahs. Together, with over 40 years of experience and thousands of mitzvahs between us, it’s safe to say that we know a thing or two about the Mitzvah world.
In this blog we are going to touch on a few key factors when working these types of parties. Mitzvahs are a very unique and the approach is very different than weddings, school dances and even corporate events. Having all the right tools to execute them properly can have an a significant result for this once in a lifetime moment.
Let’s look at the TIMING of a Mitzvah. Unlike a wedding which is normally on a fairly strict schedule, a Mitzvah needs to offer flexibility in the timing and execution. As a DJ Entertainer, you have to be able to modify and change things on the fly. For example, If you are in the middle of the doing the traditional Horah dance and on your schedule it’s time for speeches or dinner, don’t stop the dance early just cause the agenda says to. Some of you are probably saying “who would do that?” Take it from us, we’ve seen it all. Work with what’s happening at the moment and adjust the timing to keep the party and energy going! When putting the agenda together with the family, know there are certain components that need to be included (please note that not every Mitzvah will be the same and should be created specifically for the client/family, these are more generic concepts.) Every Mitzvah should contain a Horah (traditional Jewish dance where the family gets raised up on the chair), Kids games (that the transition from when kids finish dinner and the adults finishing theirs), Speeches (mainly from the kid’s close friends and family members), PhotoJourney or Candle-lighting ceremony (depending which part of the country you live in) and of course dancing (we will talk more about this in our next couple blogs). The perfect Mitzvah Party formula is unique and the most important thing is to keep the celebration flowing with high energy and include all the elements that the client is looking for.
KNOWING YOUR CROWD Knowing the community helps and of course the guests ratios, how many adults and how many kids. Is it a Bar Mitzvah, which is for a boy or a Bat Mitzvah, which is for a girl. Bar Mitzvahs tend to have lots of boys compared to the girls and it is important to know this to ensure you create the right type of interaction to get full participation. The next part about knowing your crowd is, what kind of mitzvah is it, there are different types of mitzvahs, Argentinian, Mexican, South African, and all have very similar and very different approaches mainly in the style of music. If your not sure, do your research and as always, you can contact The Sparkle Factor anytime, we are always here to help.
See you in the next blog!
Barry and Jordan
Filed Under: Business, Music, Performing, Sales & Marketing, Sound, Video
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment