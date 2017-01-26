A Moment with The Sparkle Factor

Here are some reasons you should attend MOBILE BEAT 2017
With the excitement of Mobile Beat 21 coming up in a few months, we wanted to share with you, how attending a conference like this could give you the tools to develop your business, improve your DJ knowledge as well as show you how to be a better DJ.
Here are our top reasons to attend MOBILE BEAT 2017
NETWORKING
This is a great opportunity to meet like minded people in who share the same industry we are in and forge new relationships, create support groups with other DJs and also potentially expand your business across the country.
EDUCATION
This is your one stop shop for everything Mobile DJ related. Everything from Business Development, to Bettering your MC abilities, Presentation and Interaction, music knowledge, customer relations, and pretty much how to put on a better party.
With such a wide variety of seminar presenters, you have the ability to custom create a schedule that will satisfy all of your needs.
TECHNOLOGY
See the most up to date newest and latest technology available on the market and you get to actually play with the equipment and feel how it works before you purchase which you can also do at the show at a special discounted show rate.
See a lot of the equipment action in the main seminar rooms as well as the showcase parties.
With the expansion in enhancements DJs offer, you can also see the selection of photo booths and interactive game shows available to wow any crowd.
TIPS AND TRICKS!
THE FUN FACTOR
When your job is all about fun, then this is the place to be. Check out the party mixers and games that show you the possibilities at any event.
This is a great place to experience the parties. This years headlining party features DJ Paul Oakenfeld.
Imagine hanging out with over 1000 DJs from around the world.
We’ll see you at Mobile Beat 2017 this March 13-17, 2017
