A Moment with The Sparkle Factor

Here are some reasons you should attend MOBILE BEAT 2017

With the excitement of Mobile Beat 21 coming up in a few months, we wanted to share with you, how attending a conference like this could give you the tools to develop your business, improve your DJ knowledge as well as show you how to be a better DJ.

Here are our top reasons to attend MOBILE BEAT 2017

NETWORKING

This is a great opportunity to meet like minded people in who share the same industry we are in and forge new relationships, create support groups with other DJs and also potentially expand your business across the country.

EDUCATION

This is your one stop shop for everything Mobile DJ related. Everything from Business Development, to Bettering your MC abilities, Presentation and Interaction, music knowledge, customer relations, and pretty much how to put on a better party.

With such a wide variety of seminar presenters, you have the ability to custom create a schedule that will satisfy all of your needs.

TECHNOLOGY

See the most up to date newest and latest technology available on the market and you get to actually play with the equipment and feel how it works before you purchase which you can also do at the show at a special discounted show rate.

See a lot of the equipment action in the main seminar rooms as well as the showcase parties.

With the expansion in enhancements DJs offer, you can also see the selection of photo booths and interactive game shows available to wow any crowd.

TIPS AND TRICKS!

THE FUN FACTOR

When your job is all about fun, then this is the place to be. Check out the party mixers and games that show you the possibilities at any event.

This is a great place to experience the parties. This years headlining party features DJ Paul Oakenfeld.

Imagine hanging out with over 1000 DJs from around the world.

We’ll see you at Mobile Beat 2017 this March 13-17, 2017

Sparkle Factor ( 1 Posts Jordan Zwicker Ever since Jordan was 5 years old he knew he would be an entertainer when he grew up. Jordan has been told by many people that he should be in radio because he has the “perfect” voice. After University, Jordan decided to pursue an on-air job in radio in Toronto and surrounding areas. After working in radio for a few years across Ontario,he decided to switch professions to the more lucrative career of making people dance and have the most amount of fun at events. Jordan has performed at over 2500 events across Canada in his career and keeps going strong. Jordan’s ultimate talent is leading his crowds to memorable events. Jordan is currently the Co- President of the CDJA and the president of the local Vancouver Chapter. Jordan loves that he is a co-founder of the Sparkle Factor with Barry Kay and looks forward to another chapter in his entertainment career by helping to inspire others to do the best they can. Barry Kay Barry Kay is one of Canada’s most dynamic, captivating and experienced motivational DJ Entertainers. With over 28 years’ experience, 13 as a radio personality, Barry consistently sets the bar with his innovative thinking. He continues to create and host some of Winnipeg’s most elaborate events as well as he hosts events across Canada. Keeping it fresh and exciting using the newest technology and coolest entertainment innovations, Barry is known for giving guests a cutting edge experience. He is currently the National Co-President of the CDJA and was awarded “Best Entertainment DJ” in Manitoba and Saskatchewan by the Canadian Wedding Industry Awards. Barry’s common interests in the entertainment industry and friendship with Jordan Zwicker lead to their collaboration as co-founders of The Sparkle Factor. Jordan and Barry are super excited to be blogging for MobileBeat.com and attending another MBLV show. Both Barry and Jordan will be making their rounds to different events and seminars at MBLV 21 and offering up to minute reporting and opinions of the show and the excitement. Make sure to say hi to us and give us your thoughts and comments.

