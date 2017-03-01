A moment with the Sparkle Factor–Mitzvahs

A moment with the Sparkle Factor…Intro to “Mitzvahs” Part 2

In today’s blog we are going to talk about finding the balance between interacting with the kids and the adults. What does that mean?

Unlike a wedding or corporate event, the main difference is the 60 plus kids that you have to entertain. Sometimes there could be as many as 100 plus kids at a Mitzvah party or more. There are certain parts of a mitzvah celebration that is perfect for playing with the kids and then incorporating the adults to take the event to the next level.

Step 1:Kicking off the party before dinner offers a wonderful opportunity to have everyone involved while creating a super high energy grand entrance. The fun part is the set up, getting all of the guests on the dance floor in a circle before you even introduce the bar mitzvah boy or bat mitzvah girl into the mix and prepare for the traditional Hora.

Step 2: As the evening goes forward and dinner service is done (kids will always eat earlier than the adults) you have an opportunity to entertain the kids while adults are enjoying the meal. Playing interactive games is a sure fire way to continue the entertainment experience for kids and adults. We will talk about the “games” in future blogs but keeping the kids engaged is a priority. Once the games are over and the adults are done eating then the party can fully kick off.

Step 3: Music is truly universal and the best way you can engage both the young and young at heart. It is important to discuss music selection with the family and ask what they envision for their simcha. This level of customization is what makes each event unique, special and custom tailored just to them. Asking the family how they would foresee the music and involvement balanced between the kids and the adults is extremely important.

When we know what we are dealing with we can best plan out the evening. If the kids are to be a priority that just means more focus on kids music, games and high energy activities. If the adults are to have an equal amount of focus, your music selection and activities may change more along the lines of spot dances and some music through the decades. Having as much knowledge before the party will ensure that you can do the best job possible and find that balance between kids and adults so everyone leaves having the time of their lives.

Step 4: Another great way to connect the adults and kids is through interactive dances whether using easy to follow along dances like the Cha Cha Slide, The Wobble, the Cupid Shuffle or Blame it on the Boogie or customized, choreographed dance moves to some of todays hottest and newest songs. Either way, your guests will feel engaged and involved in the moment, that helps make the party memorable and fun by involving everyone to follow along !

Other ideas that help with balancing the adults and kids include high energy motivators, dancers, prizes, dance contests and more to be discussed in future blogs.

This is just a sample of the possibilities, if you have any questions, we are always here to help at www.thesparklefactor.ca

Sparkle Factor ( 3 Posts Jordan Zwicker Ever since Jordan was 5 years old he knew he would be an entertainer when he grew up. Jordan has been told by many people that he should be in radio because he has the “perfect” voice. After University, Jordan decided to pursue an on-air job in radio in Toronto and surrounding areas. After working in radio for a few years across Ontario,he decided to switch professions to the more lucrative career of making people dance and have the most amount of fun at events. Jordan has performed at over 2500 events across Canada in his career and keeps going strong. Jordan’s ultimate talent is leading his crowds to memorable events. Jordan is currently the Co- President of the CDJA and the president of the local Vancouver Chapter. Jordan loves that he is a co-founder of the Sparkle Factor with Barry Kay and looks forward to another chapter in his entertainment career by helping to inspire others to do the best they can. Barry Kay Barry Kay is one of Canada’s most dynamic, captivating and experienced motivational DJ Entertainers. With over 28 years’ experience, 13 as a radio personality, Barry consistently sets the bar with his innovative thinking. He continues to create and host some of Winnipeg’s most elaborate events as well as he hosts events across Canada. Keeping it fresh and exciting using the newest technology and coolest entertainment innovations, Barry is known for giving guests a cutting edge experience. He is currently the National Co-President of the CDJA and was awarded “Best Entertainment DJ” in Manitoba and Saskatchewan by the Canadian Wedding Industry Awards. Barry’s common interests in the entertainment industry and friendship with Jordan Zwicker lead to their collaboration as co-founders of The Sparkle Factor. Jordan and Barry are super excited to be blogging for MobileBeat.com and attending another MBLV show. Both Barry and Jordan will be making their rounds to different events and seminars at MBLV 21 and offering up to minute reporting and opinions of the show and the excitement. Make sure to say hi to us and give us your thoughts and comments.

