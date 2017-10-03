A Fine Day to Say “I Do” Wedding Cocktail Hour

Ambient DJ is thrilled to showcase a new playlist and mix by the super-talented DJ Linda Leigh who joined our wedding team in 2016. A native of Philadelphia, Linda Leigh is a DJ/Musical Curator who has performed in a variety of settings – including raves, lounges, retail stores, forests, radio (FCC license), clubs, rooftops, coffee houses and art exhibits.

The Fine Day to Say “I Do” Cocktail Hour features electronic sounds, including remixes of R&B and 60s classics. Standout selections include Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day” Sunshine Remix and Peter Zohdy’s deft rework of the Turtles’ “You Showed Me.”



For an accompanying signature drink, Linda has selected an Aperol Spritz. As per Linda, “this cocktail is perfect for your guests to imbibe at the start of a celebration! Aperol is an Italian aperitif with a relatively low alcohol content and a refreshing flavor profile. The recipe features 3 parts prosecco, 2 parts Aperol, 1 part soda water and an orange slice.“

Immediately below the playlist, listen to Linda’s continous mix on Mixcloud. Below that, enjoy the music unmixed on Spotify. Catch Linda’s live DJ sets each Sunday Night at the trendy Trenton Social where she trades sets with another Ambient DJ Music Mixologist, DJ Dre Ovalle. In this editor’s humble opinion, Sunday Night Social is the top musical offering in Central New Jersey for those with a taste for underground electronic music.

The Fine Day to Say “I Do” Wedding Cocktail Hour – Compiled and Mixed by DJ Linda Leigh