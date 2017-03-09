A Cautionary Tale Part 2





Systems are crucial and they MUST be in every facet of your business…not just one or two. Many people dislike the word “systems.” They think that it templates things too much. That systems take the human element out of the connection with the client, the numbers and that systems can destroy the heart and soul of the business. To the contrary, systems allow you to re-energize your heart and soul into your business. Systems keep you sane. They are VITAL to the life support of your business. Without it your business (and your wallet) will just flatline.



Maybe you’re reading this right now and thinking “But Mitch…I suck at sales.” or “I’m no good at the operations side of things.” HIRE people that you trust (interview at least twice and hire once) to handle those situations for you. Do you need help at sales? There’s workshops for that http://www.tayloredsales.com/deep-dive-workshop/, sign up for Jeffrey Gitomer’s Sales Caffeine ezine, or read any Gitomer book. Need help at marketing? Read Michael Port’s book Book Yourself Solid or Harry Beckwith’s Selling The Invisible or You, Inc. Maybe planning is what you need. Take a course in event planning through Association of Bridal Consultants or attend WeddingMBA.



If you’re looking for help in Production and Performance, watch improv. Study comedy. Take Bill Hermann’s The Entertainment Experience. Some of the best performance based training I have taken comes from my mentors Mark and Rebecca Ferrell. Randy Bartlett’s Advanced Mic Skills workshop and 1% Solution DVD has also been an integral part of my skill set.



Aah…Operations. One of my favorites and quite possibly one of the most neglected aspects of our business. Systems are extremely crucial here. Lay out a calendar of when you need to accomplish things by. Set out your work week in advance. The best to learn from here is Matt Radicelli of Rock The House in Cleveland, OH. Matt has recently started coaching entrepreneurs about their business and I assure you is well worth your investment. Another resource for you is sba.gov. Visit their website and browse areas where you need the most help and seek out trainings that can assist you.



It’s amazing to me how two different businesses, both in the same town, both in the same industry can have two COMPLETELY different outcomes. Business Owner “A” right now is just going through life, without having a clear path or vision. They more than likely won’t have anything to sell when they wish to retire because they ARE their business. Business Owner “B” can retire whenever they wish, gives back to the community when they can and invests in new technology for their business and invests in their employees.



Which one do you want to be and where do you want to go? The key is in the work and counsel you seek. Choose (research) wisely.



Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.

Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours click here and send Mitch a friend request.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

