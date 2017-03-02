A Cautionary Tale Part 1

Tell me if this sounds familiar.



Person “A” works in an industry for years, learning, implementing, becoming excellent at product knowledge, having excellent attention to detail and outstanding customer service. They think “Hey! Why should the owner get all the money? I should own my own business.” So the person decides to open a new office, hang their shingle and get to work. They do well for a while, working hard at taking care of their customers, ensuring each one is given attention to detail whenever they interact with them. The business has built up a decent sized client list and really enjoys the smiles on their customers faces. They hire a person or two but not everyone seems to work out after they are given just a couple days of training on the software and expected to sink or swim.



Person “B” works in an industry for years, learning, implementing, becoming excellent at product knowledge, having excellent attention to detail and decent customer service. They then buy the business they were working in. They get training in every aspect of their business, either putting new systems in place or maintaining current systems to assist in taking care of every component of the business. They hire staff, training them properly vs just throwing them on a computer after a couple days of showing them the ropes. They work their business and also enjoy the fruits of their labor with time off when it’s appropriate.



Here’s the problem. “Business owner A” has spent too much time working IN their business vs. ON their business. They have been focusing on minutiae vs. the big picture of where their business wants to go and should be going in 3 years, 5 years, 10 years. The same business doesn’t reinvest in software that can help actively promote to its customer base. It focuses too much on the sales and customer service (which is VERY important mind you) but many businesses fail because they CAN’T outsell their problems in other areas. The business doesn’t focus on efficiency in and out of the office.



Business owner B has put systems in place that will run efficiently, trained their staff appropriately and/or hired out experts to handle that part of their business. Business Owner B has an active business plan, not just one that was drawn up years ago and filed in a drawer somewhere when they needed start up capital, if they even had one made at all. Business Owner B takes time to re-energize and rewards their staff for a job well done with incentives both personally and professionally.



If you’ve read some of my articles or new book (Sales 4 Event Pros…available at http://www.tayloredsales.com/downloads/sales-4-event-pros-the-book/ (shameless plug) you have heard me state before that there are six facets to any business. Sales. Marketing. Planning. Production. Performance. Operations.

We will continue this in part 2 of A Cautionary Tale.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.

Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours click here and send Mitch a friend request.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

