5 Ways To Get That Production Bid

How Do I Get That Production Bid?!

Let’s say your clients who have hired you in the past to perform at their 200 person holiday party, are now considering companies who can produce a corporate sales meeting. Only now it is for their 1500 staff and their 4 offices across the west coast. As we know, you can’t attempt to produce the job unless you get the job. How can you compete for a chance to bid on this next big project?

Here are 5 introductory ways to start early on transitioning from getting the traditional DJ jobs you’ve always gotten to the production bids you want.

Part A. Little Things Matter

Just Say Yes. Take on any new challenges, projects and small jobs as they come. Your world is full of resources. Reach out. Utilize your network that you’ve built. Being on time, early rather. You know the old saying: “If you’re early, you’re on time. If you’re on time, y

ou’re late!” could not be more true. Clearly communicate. Communication is key. If there is a break in communication problems can arise. Traditionally, when we have had issues with clients it is because we did not clearly communicate expectations across the board. The small jobs are as important as the larger ones. If you are unreliable with the small jobs, then how can someone trust you with larger projects? Any profits aside, make sure your customer is happy!

Make it a great week! And remember to breathe. Enjoy your moment. Your happiness should not be described by what you have or where you're going. Demand happiness now!

StephenJClayton

