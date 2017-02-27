5 Ways To Get That Production Bid

How Do I Get That Production Bid?!
Let’s say your clients who have hired you in the past to perform at their 200 person holiday party, are now considering companies who can produce a corporate sales meeting. Only now it is for their 1500 staff and their 4 offices across the west coast. As we know, you can’t attempt to produce the job unless you get the job. How can you compete for a chance to bid on this next big project?
Here are 5 introductory ways to start early on transitioning from getting the traditional DJ jobs you’ve always gotten to the production bids you want.
Part A. Little Things Matter
- Just Say Yes. Take on any new challenges, projects and small jobs as they come. Your world is full of resources. Reach out. Utilize your network that you’ve built.
- Being on time, early rather. You know the old saying: “If you’re early, you’re on time. If you’re on time, y
ou’re late!” could not be more true.
- Clearly communicate. Communication is key. If there is a break in communication problems can arise. Traditionally, when we have had issues with clients it is because we did not clearly communicate expectations across the board.
- The small jobs are as important as the larger ones. If you are unreliable with the small jobs, then how can someone trust you with larger projects?
- Any profits aside, make sure your customer is happy!
Make it a great week! And remember to breathe. Enjoy your moment. Your happiness should not be described by what you have or where you’re going. Demand happiness now!
