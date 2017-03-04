5 Ways to Attract Wedding Leads With Images

What’s the power of an IMAGE?

A single image can:

Start a movement.

End a war.

Evoke tears, laughter or anger.

Images are powerful stuff. Photographers know this well; they’ve based their livelihoods on it!

The best way to explain is, well….to show you.

These are two of the most “liked” images on Facebook from 2015.

This image reportedly got 11.7 million interactions. This cannot be verified because the photo no longer exists on Facebook.

This image got over 8.1 million interactions (verifiable) and still exists on Vin Deisel’s page.

You just need to see these images to know their power.

How can you NOT “like” a photo of a smiling child cancer survivor? Or Vin Deisel cradling his new baby? (Maybe you have to be of the fairer sex for that one, but still.)

Need more proof about the power of images? Okay, okay.

Check out these stats:

People remember only 10% of information 3 days after hearing it. But if a relevant image is paired with that information , they’ll remember 65%. (Brainrules.net)

, they’ll remember 65%. (Brainrules.net) Infographics are “liked” and shared on social media 3X more than other any other type of content. (Massplanner.com)

than other any other type of content. (Massplanner.com) Tweets with images receive 150% more retweets and Facebook posts with images see 2.3X more engagement than those without. (Bufferapp and Buzzsumo.com)

It stands to reason that images are the Ninja Weapons of powerful marketing.

5 Powerful Ways to Use Images For Wedding Leads

I’m not going to add the creative ways to use images on Pinterest, since Staci Nichols did such an awesome job covering that in her workshop.

Here’s more you can add to the list:

#1 – Take a photo at the wedding and share with your clients.

You don’t have to be a pro photographer for this one. Ron Gallagher, Australian celebrant and Wedding Superhero, takes a photo of each couple with his famous “Just Married” sign after the wedding.

Now you have an excuse to send it to the couple later (with a request for a review — hint, hint). Or tag and share with them on social media. Or both.

In any case, this image gets attention, promotes you to the audience of the couple’s friends every time they share it, and attracts leads.

#2 – Share a photo with a tip or question on Facebook.

Use a strong image to attract attention, and then ask for an opinion about it.

“Should brides cover their tattoos on the wedding day?”

“Are mason jars still cool?”

The more provocative the image and question, the more shares and potential leads you’ll attract.

#3 – Share a wedding photo on social media and tag the other wedding vendors.

The story of one DJ…

He took a photo of the wedding cake that had been made by a friend. He made sure to “friend” all the vendors from that wedding first, then uploaded it and tagged them in the image.

The bride saw it, liked and shared with her friends. One of her girlfriends…who just happened to be getting married…saw the photo and contacted the DJ, and booked him.

A DJ lead from a wedding photo.

Note: no watermark or sales promotion was included. That’s the impact of attaching your business to an emotional image.

#4 – Create an infographic for your local market.

Gather some statistics about weddings in your area. Use one of these free services to create an infographic, and share it.

You’ll attract your targeted wedding leads and go viral in your market, if the info is good.

#5 – Photographers, share your photos with other wedding pros!

I hope you’re already doing this (I hope, I hope!) but if you’re not, now is the time to start. A few ideas:

Take headshot photos of the DJ, the caterer, the florist, the planner at the wedding.

Take food detail shots for the venue.

Take action shots of the wedding pro team.

And most importantly, share those images with those people after the wedding. Let them have it without the watermark (the horror!) and watch the referrals roll in.

This does NOT devalue your work. It’s an investment in powerful marketing. Staci Nichols says it all in this article. It’s your choice. ‘Nuff said.

