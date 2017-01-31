5 Ways for DJ’s to Supplement Their Income

January 31, 2017 by StephenJClayton

Want to learn how you can make your equipment work for you? How you can supplement your income and work during the weekdays, not just weekends? Here are 5 ways to supplement your income!

  1. Diversify your rental inventory. Photo booths and LED lights are just two pieces of equipment that you can rent out to clients during the week.
  2. Expand your customer base by reaching out to corporate clients, medical, real estate, college and professional groups for weekday meetings. Weekday sales meeting, corporate team building activities and weekday networking events are all events that you can rent your equipment out for use.
  3. Don’t assume people know who you are and what you do!  Get the word out by updating people on your inventory and when you have any NEW items available that they may be interested in.  You never know who may be listening.
  4. Always ask for referrals. Go through your current and past clients to get referrals.  You never know when someone they know is looking for equipment you own. They may not know all that you have available to rent out, so just ask!
  5. Invest in your inventory. Always stay up to date on what equipment is being most commonly used in your industry. Having equipment that is most commonly requested in your industry will lead to your existing clients being happy, and referring you to new clients!
StephenJClayton

Steve Clayton has been working with event professionals for over 16 years teaching, mentoring and consulting with them to help them get more out of their event business. Originally beginning his event career as a mobile entertainer, DJ, and manager, Steve has transformed his business into a full service event management and production company. His companies specialize in full service production, technology, consulting, and talent buying. Over the past 13 years, Steve’s companies have worked with clients such as the Rose Bowl, USC Football, The Holiday Bowl, Time Warner Cable, Hyatt Hotels, Chalice Festival, High Times, and The Neighborhood Awards. Steve and his team have been blessed to work and handle major talent artists. Steve has worked or purchased talent from Lo Cash and Frakie Ballard to Comedians Steve Harvey, and Wayans Brothers. And rappers from Dougie Fresh, B.O.B and Robin Thicke to Lil Wayne, Wu Tang Clan and Machine Gun Kelly. Steve has owned companies manufacturing and selling lighting products to companies to writing and teaching classes for University of San Diego. Steve’s current companies include Soundskilz and The Event Inventor. Steve currently teaches event management, marketing and technology classes at UC Riverside.


