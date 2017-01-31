5 Ways for DJ’s to Supplement Their Income

Want to learn how you can make your equipment work for you? How you can supplement your income and work during the weekdays, not just weekends? Here are 5 ways to supplement your income!
- Diversify your rental inventory. Photo booths and LED lights are just two pieces of equipment that you can rent out to clients during the week.
- Expand your customer base by reaching out to corporate clients, medical, real estate, college and professional groups for weekday meetings. Weekday sales meeting, corporate team building activities and weekday networking events are all events that you can rent your equipment out for use.
- Don’t assume people know who you are and what you do! Get the word out by updating people on your inventory and when you have any NEW items available that they may be interested in. You never know who may be listening.
- Always ask for referrals. Go through your current and past clients to get referrals. You never know when someone they know is looking for equipment you own. They may not know all that you have available to rent out, so just ask!
- Invest in your inventory. Always stay up to date on what equipment is being most commonly used in your industry. Having equipment that is most commonly requested in your industry will lead to your existing clients being happy, and referring you to new clients!
