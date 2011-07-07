5 Tips for Wedding DJs

By: Allan Reiss, product manager for CHAUVET®

When it comes to DJ-ing a wedding, the set up and entertainment you provide can mean the difference between an extraordinary event and a disastrous nightmare. There are a million things to keep in mind when it comes to working with your clients and preparing for the event: is my lighting rig enough or should I add more, what type of crowd will it be, do I know exactly what the bride and groom expect of me, etc.

Here are five general tips to keep in mind as you prepare to DJ a wedding:

1. Upsell, upsell, upsell.

You can upsell just about anything in your lighting rig to the bride and groom, wedding planner, or whoever is making the decision. Extra money can be made by offering custom gobos, programmed lighting, wall washing, table spotlighting and so much more. Remember to let them tell you no – there’s a fine line between making suggestions and being pushy.

2. Bridezillas are always right.

The client is always right even when they’re wrong, and don’t ever forget it. Even if there is a discrepancy between what the contract states and what the bride is currently saying, she is still right and if questioned has the potential to turn into a bridezilla right before your eyes. Go with the flow and do what they ask. You want them to happy and you want them to recommend you to their friends for future events.

3. Less is more.

Sometimes less is more – just like putting on makeup. Putting lights all over the room, dance floor, tables, truss and everywhere in between can be overkill. If you set up your lights correctly, it can create a tasteful and enchanting ambiance.

4. Position, position, position.

Positioning your lighting fixtures is so important and can change the ambiance from “blah” to “holy cow batman!” If a light is positioned poorly, how do you expect it to look good? You can’t have fixtures sticking out all over the venue, providing uplighting to the wrong area, or shining in people’s faces. Pay attention to what your clients want and strategically place your lighting fixtures.

5. Make sure the room has depth.

While tip three says less can be more, if done correctly, lighting the dance floor, bride’s table and the wall behind it can create a 3D effect and provide depth. Choose contrasting colors that blend well, but make sure you abide by the contract.



