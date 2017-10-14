5 Simple Song Remixes Any DJ Can Do – Pt 2 of 2

To review the first two super simple song remix ideas, check out Part One.

Simple Song Remix #3 – Acapella Version + Instrumental Version

You’ll find that it’s not too hard to locate studio acapella versions of songs from singers that can really sing (Beyonce, Christina Aguilera, Justin Bieber, etc). Acapella versions of songs will not have any beats, so matching them up to “the one” on an instrumental version can be tricky. Do your research and use your ear as a guide. Check out the “Rather Be” (Clean Bandit) v. “September” (Earth, Wind, & Fire) mash-up by oneboredjea on YouTube for an example.

Simple Song Remix #4 – Cut Out the Boring Parts

You know the slow verse in the Isley Brothers’ “Shout” (“I want you to know/I said I want you to know right now/You been good to me baby/Better than I been to myself/And if you ever leave me…”)? This is a serious buzz-killing lull in the song. Everyone is standing on the dance floor awkwardly waiting for the “little bit softer now” part, right?

I re-recorded the song and just took that verse out. Do you know how many people have even noticed? None. Ever. Or get rid of that “Oh my God Becky…look at her butt” speech before Sir Mix-a-lot’s “Baby Got Back.” Replace it with an instrumental loop from the song’s outro to make it beatmatch-friendly. Easy-peasy!

Simple Song Remix #5- Add Bass, Snare, or Kick

This is probably the easiest song remix of all…simply open the original song in your DJ software then use the Sampler to add sound effects. In Virtual DJ, on the right bottom sidebar, click on the 6 squares tab to open the Sampler. Then navigate using the scroll-through menu on top of that window to get to “instruments” (not “famous,” not “video & scratch,” not “audio fx”). While the song is playing, click on any of the red, blue, or yellow buttons—like “Kick Snare,” “High Hat 1,” or “Synth Melo.” The instrument sound effect will automatically sync to your song—Voila! Keep those old standards fresh yet still recognizable with this tiny twist.

Do you have any simple DJ song remix tips or tricks? Tell us in the comments below!

Staci Nichols ( 18 Posts DJ Staci Nichols is based in San Diego. She specializes in spinning “country fusion,” Latin/Spanish, and mainstream music. Her wedding know-how has appeared in San Diego Style Weddings, Offbeat Bride, Wedding Planner Magazine, Gig Masters, Brides Without Borders, Book More Brides, and more. SanDiegoDJStaci.com. Instagram/Facebook/Pinterest/Twitter: SanDiegoDJStaci