We’re going to talk about how 40 is the new 20. I want you to really think about this. People talk about this all of the time. “You know I’m turning 40. I’m going to do this, I mean to do that.” Here’s the reality. 40 is just a number. It’s not anything beyond that.

People look at their 40s as maybe a time to relax and just you know they’ve learned a lot and they’ve grown as individuals and now they can just settle in and what they’re doing. Here’s a hint. That’s resting on your laurels. When you rest on your laurels you coast on your reputation. When that happens, some other young buck comes up behind you and takes your spot. I’ll be damned if that’s ever going to happen to me.

The secret to life is what do you want. What do you want out of life? What do you want it to say on your head stone?

One of the mottos I live by is “You never arrive”. You always have to be getting better. That’s why I firmly believe in education as much as possible. It’s why I share this with you now.

Delatorro McNeal. Follow this guy. Watch this video. https://www.facebook.com/delatorro/videos/vb.515436264/10154657135326265/?type=2&theater

Let’s take his video just a little bit further. The ball is the task, whatever task you have with your team. Even if you are a single talent company, you have a team. It’s your supporters, it’s the people that believe in you. The task is being passed back and forth to your teammates to ensure that you all reach the goal together. They help you with your single talent company. Everyone together helps to ensure that the company reaches that goal together. I want you to think about that. What is your one goal that you’re focused on? Every action that you have this year should put you towards that goal whatever it might be.

“Time Is the fire in which we burn” is a famous quote given to me by Delmore Schwartz. At the age of 40, we can definitely see both aspects of that spectrum of the hourglass of time if you will. That’s the benefit of being 40. If you’re approaching the age of 40 or even past that age, take a youthful approach. Take on the rest of your life with exuberance, have a strong positive mental attitude and do not let the haters get you down. One goal. One opportunity. Seize it.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

