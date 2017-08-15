4 Ways To Build Trust

Four Ways To Build Trust.

In this article we are going to explore three ways to build trust. The first way is straight from my book “S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros” and that is Share Your Story First. There are lots of reasons why to share your story first. The first one is to allow your clients get acclimated to their surroundings. Most times they’ve never really walked into a place of business and then met with an event professional before. Set yourself and your clients up for success. Another way to build trust in this situation is to let them know where you’re from. However when sharing where you are from, don’t just name a city. Craft your story in a way that builds trust. Think about where you’re from. Think about the experiences you’ve had. Think about ways you can relate that to your couple so that they connect with you on a deeper level. When you connect with couples on a deeper level, it’s going to endear them to you more. For example I share that I’m from a town of 450…people, not hundred or thousand. Why do I say it that way? What are small towns known for? People leave their doors unlocked, everyone knows everyone. People trust people from small towns.

The second way to build trust is to share an inside glimpse in your life, a peek behind the curtain so to speak in a way that benefits THEM. If you helped produce an event for a large name or if your like myself and have worked for Carnival Cruise Lines on board ship, that can definitely be a great way to show world wide experience so to build trust and show experience with yourself. Maybe you haven’t had that world wide experience they would recognize but more so at a local level. Share something that gives them warm fuzzies about what you could possibly create for them.

Another way to build trust is to simply do what you say you will do. However, let’s take it a step further. Exceed their expectations. Here’s an example. I had a client yesterday call in and we had to revise her contract. I told her I’d have it to her by the end of the business day. I got it back to her within an hour. This shows exemplary customer service that shows that I’m on it that that shows that she means something to me. Yes, it’s classic under-promise over deliver but how often do you practice it in your business?

The fourth way to really build trust and to show “WOW” for your client is to not just send a quote. Sending a quote is so 2000 and late. Find a way you can actually present your quote in a unique manner. We just quoted a larger production in lower Michigan and instead of sending just a quote I attached a video to it via email explaining some of the ways we can make their event more memorable and utilizing some of the latest technology to do so. Have you done that? Why or why not? This is almost 2018. Have some fun in your business and share that genuine excitement with your clients. Think about how you can be forward thinking in the 2018 2020 and beyond. How can you give your clients that experience, that vision of creating something different because every other person is sending a quote or e-mail or a price. Your opportunity exists to “WOW” them. Seize it.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

