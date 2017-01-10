4 Things You Should Never Say to a Bride Or Groom

Even though I was super quiet as a kid, I’ve always been a communicator. I was as happy having a conversation with the “grown ups” as I was playing hide and seek with the kids outside.

Sometimes my need to communicate got me in trouble.

There was the time I accidentally revealed my brother’s Christmas gift because I forgot it was supposed to be a surprise. Oops!

When I was twelve years old, a younger kid asked me a question about “how babies are made” and my answer had his angry parents calling my mother.

Admittedly, there are some things better left unsaid.

When it comes to weddings, here are a few phrases you can kick to the curb.

Kick These to the Curb

#1 – “Honestly…” or “Truthfully…”

Highlighting your honesty only suggests the LIES you were telling earlier. Cut these phrases from your vocabulary asap.

#2 – “Is now a good time for you?”

This is the kiss of death if you’re returning a call with a bride or groom who’s inquired about your services. It’s asking for permission, which puts them in control, instead of you.

This alternative response came out the winner in extensive tests run by Bob Graham of Airwaves Music, the largest DJ company in Canada:

“Thanks for your inquiry with [Your Company]. I wanted to get back to you right away to see if I can help you with…”

It reminds them of who you and the fact they inquired for information, and an offer of “help” is immediately engaging.

#3 – “I’m sorry you feel that way.”

This is a total non-apology.

You’re not apologizing for something you did that’s within your control; you’re apologizing for the client’s feelings, and implying they weren’t valid in the first place.

Either apologize and take responsibility for what you did, or say, “I’m sad to hear that.” The non-apology only makes things worse.

#4 – “Calm down.”

What happens when you’re upset about something and your partner tells you, “Just calm down, honey.”

Exactly. You get even more worked up.

Don’t say this to a bride or groom. Instead, let them vent. Repeat phrases such as, “I see…” or “I understand…” and let them go on for a while. They will naturally begin to calm down as their complaints are heard.

Better Left Unsaid

These are just a few of the common things we say that are better removed from our vocabulary.

Some people will tell you never to swear in front of clients because it’s unprofessional. In many situations, that may be true.

I’m not going to tell you that because I live with Jeff, where a swear word is never far away. 🙂

What do you think?

About the Author

Stephanie Padovani and her husband, Jeff Padovani, are the dynamic husband-wife duo behind Book More Brides, the #1 online resource for transformational marketing, business and motivational strategies for the wedding industry.

Stephanie and Jeff Padovani met and fell in love in the corporate world, and have been working together ever since. They are famous for entertaining and empowering wedding professionals with low cost, effective marketing strategies and powerful “anti-price shopper” communication techniques…that don’t require sleazy, high-pressure sales tactics or competing on price.

Want more wedding business tips? Visit BookMoreBrides.com to get your copy of the free report, “The Price Shopper Email: How to Immediately Convince Brides of Your Value So They’re Primed and Ready to Book.”

print

Stephanie and Jeff Padovani ( 166 Posts Stephanie Padovani and her husband, Jeff, are the dynamic husband-wife duo behind Book More Brides, the #1 marketing resource for for the wedding industry. Visit BookMoreBrides.com/mb to learn, “21 Must Have FREE Tools to Turbo Charge Your Wedding Business.”

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

