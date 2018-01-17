4 Reasons Wedding Suppliers Websites Fail To Book Brides (And How To Turn Them Into Your Biggest Opportunity 2 of 4)

Last week we looked at common website flaws, as promised the way to get your ideal clients hunting you is to offer a signature wedding experience that fulfils every one of your avatars needs.

The trap many wedding professionals fall into is they create something THEY love, then hope there is a market for it. The smart approach is to validate demand for what your avatar wants first, then create a service around their desires.

Why your site must be professionally designed.

Firstly, we are in the wedding industry, and I’ve yet to meet a bride who does not want professional perfection for all aspects of her day – this experience should begin on your website.

Secondly, a poorly presented website will block you from getting booked by discerning couples. Example, let’s say you deliver a 5/5 service, but your ‘crippled website’ wrongly implies a 3/5 service. The ambiguity in your message will result in your target audience side-stepping you for a competitor because of a failure professionally express your brilliance. Worse still, price shoppers will reach out to you because you’ll appear to serve their needs.

Traits of a ‘crippled website’ likely to repel your avatar include the use of:

1 Poor images

2 Broad copy

3 Unfriendly site navigation

4 The inability to articulate what your avatar wants

5 Poor branding that makes prospects reject you on presentation alone

The solution is to apply the ABC3D formula:

Attract higher paying brides.

Be ‘sticky’, so brides hang around and revisit.

Contain copy offering value driven solutions your avatar will love.

Capture leads.

Convert prospects to the next step via your CTA.

Design your site, beautifully.

Do you suffer from ‘Website Rejection’?

Definition

“When a bride or groom unknowingly finds the perfect wedding supplier online, only to reject the vendor within 20 seconds because of their poorly presented website.”

The way you convey your online message is of paramount importance because brides will form an opinion about you, based on your website in 20 seconds or less! That’s right you’ve just 20 seconds to impress.

It’s possible that while you are reading this training, your ideal client could be surfing your business only to disappear forever because you inadvertently triggered ‘Website Rejection’ even though your underlying services may have been perfect for her.

The same thinking applies to your offline branding. Everything about your company must amplify quality and do a brilliant job of conveying the outcome your ideal bride is looking for, just to get to the next step in your marketing funnel.

Next week I will begin with a revealing exercise to help you view your website through the eyes of a wedding supplier, not a bride, with the goal of helping you get more bookings. See you then.

