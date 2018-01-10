4 Reasons Wedding Suppliers Websites Fail To Book Brides And How To Turn Them Into Your Biggest Opportunity (1 of 4)

The wedding industry is a highly competitive marketplace worth billions globally each year. Most of us have set-up in business and created a fantastic wedding experience in the hope of getting get our share of the market only to struggle to get bookings. And when the bookings eventually come, they’re from clients wanting a discount, and sometimes it’s our own fault!
What you’ll discover in this lesson:
1. Marketing mistakes that attract ‘Price Shoppers’ to your business and repel better-paying clients.
2. By viewing your site through the eyes of a bride, not a wedding supplier, you’ll discover how to get your online message working for and not against you, step by step.
Promised result:
You’ll identify the website corrections you’ll need to make to appeal to your avatar.
Marketing mistakes that attract ‘Price Shoppers’ to your website
If your website deploys a scattergun marketing approach and is not directed at an avatar (your ideal bride), you will attract more price shoppers than better-paying clients.
But the problem deepens because if you are appealing to price shoppers, you are repelling the better-paying couples you actually want to book, locking you in a ‘Catch 22’ cycle. To break out, there is no better starting place than this quote:
We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.” – Albert Einstein
So what THINKING did you use when you began to inadvertently appeal to price shoppers?
Well, if you are anything like the typical ‘Catch 22’ wedding supplier, here are the top 4 marketing mistakes:
1Failure to niche.
2Continuing to promote a self-made or dated website.
3Attempts to book any and every bride.
4Promoting copy that inadvertently repels the very couple you want to book.
How to turn your marketing mistakes into your biggest opportunities:
The good news is these are fixable errors. A turnaround will come when you get your site professionally written by a designer to whom you give a crystal clear brief to include:
1Positioning you as a professional expert with a proven ability to (over) deliver.
2Offering your avatar the perfect ‘done for you’ solution.
3Giving emotional benefits like ‘bragging rights’, prestige and status.
4Amplifying a clear message that naturally concludes you are worth investing in.
You want your avatar hunting you, and next week, I will teach you how to get started:
