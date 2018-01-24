4 Reasons Wedding Suppliers Websites Fail To Book Brides (And How To Turn Them Into Your Biggest Opportunity 3 of 4)

Last week we looked at ‘website rejection’, this week we are going to see how knowing about it can help you get booked by your ideal client.
Quick exercise
To drive last weeks point home, let me give you a quick exercise. The following two websites both offer wedding planning services. I want you to surf both sites for just 20 seconds each, and not a second longer. In that time I want you to think like a bride and form an instant opinion by answering these three quick fire questions:
1 Is the supplier low or high quality?
2 Is the supplier likely to cost more than average?
3 Is the website copy ‘sticky’?
Here are the two sites I’d like you to look at:
http://niemierko.com and http://myworldwedding.com
I don’t know either of these planners, I simply stumbled upon them during a Google search in a similar way a bride would, but can you see that by marketing differently, different brides will ‘stick’ to different planners?
Scenario: imagine both planners had similar skills-sets and wanted to appeal to luxury brides, do you agree that one would find this more challenging than the other no matter how brilliant both may be, simply because of a website?
Now ask yourself, is this happening to you?
Is the design quality of your website ‘sticky’ enough to make a better-paying bride stick around, and then revisit? Or have you uncovered the truth that you have a 20-second problem that needs fixing?
An important thing to focus on when rebuilding your website is to keep front of mind that your avatar will base their decisions to buy from you on emotions and use logic afterwards to justify their decision. So everything you do must build on your avatars emotions if you want to ease Mr and Mrs Prospect further down your funnel.
In the end, there are only two motivators that will influence a couple to hire you:
1 Your ability to remove a wedding worry or
2 The piece of mind that you can create the best wedding experience.
Your website must convince your ideal clients that you can do both, but of the two, the ability to remove a wedding worry is the stronger motivator.
Next week, in the final lesson in this series, I will share eleven universal influencers. All couples planning to marry align with one or more and knowing them will help you book your avatar.
