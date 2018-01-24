4 Reasons Wedding Suppliers Websites Fail To Book Brides (And How To Turn Them Into Your Biggest Opportunity 3 of 4)

Last week we looked at ‘website rejection’, this week we are going to see how knowing about it can help you get booked by your ideal client.

Quick exercise

To drive last weeks point home, let me give you a quick exercise. The following two websites both offer wedding planning services. I want you to surf both sites for just 20 seconds each, and not a second longer. In that time I want you to think like a bride and form an instant opinion by answering these three quick fire questions:

1 Is the supplier low or high quality?

2 Is the supplier likely to cost more than average?

3 Is the website copy ‘sticky’?

Here are the two sites I’d like you to look at:

http://niemierko.com and http://myworldwedding.com

I don’t know either of these planners, I simply stumbled upon them during a Google search in a similar way a bride would, but can you see that by marketing differently, different brides will ‘stick’ to different planners?

Scenario: imagine both planners had similar skills-sets and wanted to appeal to luxury brides, do you agree that one would find this more challenging than the other no matter how brilliant both may be, simply because of a website?

Now ask yourself, is this happening to you?

Is the design quality of your website ‘sticky’ enough to make a better-paying bride stick around, and then revisit? Or have you uncovered the truth that you have a 20-second problem that needs fixing?

An important thing to focus on when rebuilding your website is to keep front of mind that your avatar will base their decisions to buy from you on emotions and use logic afterwards to justify their decision. So everything you do must build on your avatars emotions if you want to ease Mr and Mrs Prospect further down your funnel.

In the end, there are only two motivators that will influence a couple to hire you:

1 Your ability to remove a wedding worry or

2 The piece of mind that you can create the best wedding experience.

Your website must convince your ideal clients that you can do both, but of the two, the ability to remove a wedding worry is the stronger motivator.

Next week, in the final lesson in this series, I will share eleven universal influencers. All couples planning to marry align with one or more and knowing them will help you book your avatar.

Terry Lewis ( 34 Posts Terry Lewis Biography 2009 I started my professional wedding DJ career. 2011 – 2014 I won 6 Best Wedding DJ Awards, including Best Wedding DJ in England. During this period I also became a preferred supplier at more than 50 venues from Mayfair in London to the suburbs. And had the honour of performing at international weddings. 2015 – Date I sit as a judge for the Wedding Industry Awards (the largest and most respected in the UK), and as a condition of accepting the role, I am no longer permitted to compete. 2015 I began my keynote speaking career at BPM Birmingham run by Mark Walsh & Eddie Short. Since then I have given motivational and educational talks at DJ associations such as NADJ and for leading Wedding Industry Networking groups. 2015 To facilitate my role as a mentor and coach, I launched a new company called Wedding Marketing Mastery, and created a world class 1-1 training program. It’s built from the ground up and designed to oversubscribe a wedding suppliers business at above average fees. 2016 I published my 1st book ’12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers’ – Available on Amazon and read from London to Sydney. About my training I realised that to get above average results in the DJ and wedding industry, you need to help those you serve, get what they want to get. If you can do this in a remarkable way you will succeed in any endeavour. About me I am a father to four children and 2 step children. I am in love with my wonderful partner Julie whose support I could not do without. We love travel, entertainment and fine wines! I am also the co-founder of The GAAP Orphanage Foundation, our work helps orphans and abandoned children in Africa.