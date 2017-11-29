3 Ways to Explain Your Value to Price Obsessed Couples

One of the most common questions we get from wedding professionals year over year is the same loaded question:

How do I explain my value?

This question can lead to a lot of anxiety and missteps for new wedding pros. Heck, even veterans in the industry struggle with it.

If you missed it, go check out the recent conversation in the Wedding Expert Superheroes Facebook group about how to best communicate your value to brides and grooms.

Quite a few other Superheroes jumped in on the conversation and added some of their own suggestions. Here are a few of the top tips to convince your leads of your value:

#1 – Ask questions to find out what THEY value.

Put on your best listening ears and let your wedding leads tell you what they are looking to make their wedding dreams come true.

Some sample questions include:



What have you seen/heard that you liked/didn’t like?



What experience do you want your guests to have?



What 3 words would you like to describe your wedding?



What is most important to you about your wedding?

This does take some practice to do well because most couples won’t tell you what they really want (and don’t want) until you’ve developed trust.

DJ Gavin Harris of Freestyle Entertainment chimed in, “I try and communicate my value before they get in contact with me. Ideally, they select me because they’ve identified that I can provide exactly what they’re looking for.”

#2 – Show instead of Tell.

Ask your best clients to give you a testimonial. Displaying these reviews and other forms of social proof all over the place helps you to communicate your value, without you having to do it yourself.

In fact, investing in a video of your couples talking about how awesome you are is completely worth it.

DJ Brian Fligg is seeing a lot of success with short videos on his website www.brianfligg.com. Brian mentioned, “I have a lot of couples walk in saying they love the fact that they can see what they will get because of the videos on my web site.”

#3 – Explain how your services match their needs.

If making this kind of connection with couples is challenging for you, it’s worth investing in a sales or communication class of some type. Getting together with a group of wedding pros or a mentor to role play can be extremely helpful.

For more great nuggets of helpful advice, please join us on the private Wedding Expert Superheros Facebook group. If you’d like to become a part of the Facebook community, check out the Membership program details on our website.

Photo credit: H.L.I.T.

What are your best tips for explaining your value?

About the Author

Stephanie Padovani and her husband, Jeff Padovani, are the dynamic husband-wife duo behind Book More Brides, the #1 online resource for transformational marketing, business and motivational strategies for the wedding industry.

Stephanie and Jeff Padovani met and fell in love in the corporate world, and have been working together ever since. They are famous for entertaining and empowering wedding professionals with low cost, effective marketing strategies and powerful “anti-price shopper” communication techniques…that don’t require sleazy, high-pressure sales tactics or competing on price.

Want more wedding business tips? Visit BookMoreBrides.com to get your copy of the free report, “The Price Shopper Email: How to Immediately Convince Brides of Your Value So They’re Primed and Ready to Book.”

