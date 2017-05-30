25 Key Songs for a California / West Coast Wedding

he following list was curated by our friend and respected industry colleague Dan Rosenbach. Dan is a NJ transplant who operates “Love in the Mix” located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As per Dan, “the following playlist is a collection of songs you might typically hear at the most modern San Francisco venue or a rustic vineyard setting in Napa. From country to hip hop, a summary of Bay Area flavors.”

California Love – 2Pac Shakur California Gurls – Katy Perry f/ Snoop Dogg Friends in Low Places – Garth Brooks Wagon Wheel – Old Crow Medicine Show Good Vibrations – The Beach Boys I Left My Heart in San Francisco – Tony Bennett Shakedown Street – The Grateful Dead (Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay – Otis Redding Don’t Stop Believin’ – Journey Regulate – Warren G. This is How We Do It – Montell Jordan The Sound of San Francisco – Global Deejays California Soul – Marlena Shaw San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowers in Your Hair) – Scott McKenzie We Built This City – Starship Save Me, San Francisco – Train Bernie Lean – ATM Happy Ending – Sugarland My Wish – Rascal Flatts Blow the Whistle (clean) – Too $hort Playaz Club (clean) – Rappin’ 4-Tay Players Holiday – T.W.D.Y. f/ Too $hort Sprinkle Me – E-40 & Suga-T Game Recognize Game – JT the Bigga Figga & Mac Mall Get Stupid (Remix) – Mac Dre