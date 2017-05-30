25 Key Songs for a California / West Coast Wedding

May 30, 2017 by Gregg Hollmann

he following list was curated by our friend and respected industry colleague Dan Rosenbach. Dan is a NJ transplant who operates “Love in the Mix” located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As per Dan, “the following playlist is a collection of songs you might typically hear at the most modern San Francisco venue or a rustic vineyard setting in Napa. From country to hip hop, a summary of Bay Area flavors.”

Love in the Mix is the Bay Area’s freshest DJ and lighting design team. Featured in DJ Times Magazine and TLC’s Four Weddings, the company provides beautiful sights and sounds to create unforgettable weddings and corporate events. To learn more about Dan’s awesome DJ service, visit www.loveinthemix.com.

  1. California Love – 2Pac Shakur
  2. California Gurls – Katy Perry f/ Snoop Dogg
  3. Friends in Low Places – Garth Brooks
  4. Wagon Wheel – Old Crow Medicine Show
  5. Good Vibrations – The Beach Boys
  6. I Left My Heart in San Francisco – Tony Bennett
  7. Shakedown Street – The Grateful Dead
  8. (Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay – Otis Redding
  9. Don’t Stop Believin’ – Journey
  10. Regulate – Warren G.
  11. This is How We Do It – Montell Jordan
  12. The Sound of San Francisco – Global Deejays
  13. California Soul – Marlena Shaw
  14. San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowers in Your Hair) – Scott McKenzie
  15. We Built This City – Starship
  16. Save Me, San Francisco – Train
  17. Bernie Lean – ATM
  18. Happy Ending – Sugarland
  19. My Wish – Rascal Flatts
  20. Blow the Whistle (clean) – Too $hort
  21. Playaz Club (clean) – Rappin’ 4-Tay
  22. Players Holiday – T.W.D.Y. f/ Too $hort
  23. Sprinkle Me – E-40 & Suga-T
  24. Game Recognize Game – JT the Bigga Figga & Mac Mall
  25. Get Stupid (Remix) – Mac Dre

