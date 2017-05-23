25 Key Country Tracks for a Wedding

May 23, 2017 by Gregg Hollmann

This list is dedicated to our blog readers located in the South – we know there are many of you! A collection of classic and contemporary country tunes, ballads and line dances – this playlist will delight country music lovers from across the region.

  1. Wagon Wheel – Old Crow Medicine Show
  2. Die a Happy Man – Thomas Rhett
  3. Crazy – Patsy Cline
  4. H.O.L.Y. – Florida Georgia Line
  5. Island Song – Zac Brown Band
  6. House Party – Sam Hunt
  7. I Don’t Dance – Lee Brice
  8. Forever and Ever, Amen – Randy Travis
  9. Don’t Rock the Jukebox – Alan Jackson
  10. I Walk the Line – Johnny Cash
  11. Family Tradition – Hank Williams
  12. I Swear – John Michael Montgomery
  13. I Cross My Heart – George Strait
  14. Boot Scootin’ Boogie – Brooks & Dunn (line dance)
  15. Achy Breaky Heart – Billy Ray Cyrus (line dance)
  16. Copperhead Road – Steve Earle (line dance)
  17. Islands in the Stream – Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton
  18. Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy – Big & Rich
  19. Just a Kiss – Lady Antebellum
  20. Wanted – Hunter Hayes
  21. Amazed – Lonestar
  22. From This Moment On – Shania Twain w/ Bryan White
  23. Me and You – Kenny Chesney
  24. Friends in Low Places – Garth Brooks
  25. Life is a Highway – Rascal Flatts
