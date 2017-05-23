25 Key Country Tracks for a Wedding

This list is dedicated to our blog readers located in the South – we know there are many of you! A collection of classic and contemporary country tunes, ballads and line dances – this playlist will delight country music lovers from across the region.

Wagon Wheel – Old Crow Medicine Show Die a Happy Man – Thomas Rhett Crazy – Patsy Cline H.O.L.Y. – Florida Georgia Line Island Song – Zac Brown Band House Party – Sam Hunt I Don’t Dance – Lee Brice Forever and Ever, Amen – Randy Travis Don’t Rock the Jukebox – Alan Jackson I Walk the Line – Johnny Cash Family Tradition – Hank Williams I Swear – John Michael Montgomery I Cross My Heart – George Strait Boot Scootin’ Boogie – Brooks & Dunn (line dance) Achy Breaky Heart – Billy Ray Cyrus (line dance) Copperhead Road – Steve Earle (line dance) Islands in the Stream – Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy – Big & Rich Just a Kiss – Lady Antebellum Wanted – Hunter Hayes Amazed – Lonestar From This Moment On – Shania Twain w/ Bryan White Me and You – Kenny Chesney Friends in Low Places – Garth Brooks Life is a Highway – Rascal Flatts