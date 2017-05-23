25 Key Country Tracks for a Wedding

This list is dedicated to our blog readers located in the South – we know there are many of you! A collection of classic and contemporary country tunes, ballads and line dances – this playlist will delight country music lovers from across the region.
- Wagon Wheel – Old Crow Medicine Show
- Die a Happy Man – Thomas Rhett
- Crazy – Patsy Cline
- H.O.L.Y. – Florida Georgia Line
- Island Song – Zac Brown Band
- House Party – Sam Hunt
- I Don’t Dance – Lee Brice
- Forever and Ever, Amen – Randy Travis
- Don’t Rock the Jukebox – Alan Jackson
- I Walk the Line – Johnny Cash
- Family Tradition – Hank Williams
- I Swear – John Michael Montgomery
- I Cross My Heart – George Strait
- Boot Scootin’ Boogie – Brooks & Dunn (line dance)
- Achy Breaky Heart – Billy Ray Cyrus (line dance)
- Copperhead Road – Steve Earle (line dance)
- Islands in the Stream – Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton
- Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy – Big & Rich
- Just a Kiss – Lady Antebellum
- Wanted – Hunter Hayes
- Amazed – Lonestar
- From This Moment On – Shania Twain w/ Bryan White
- Me and You – Kenny Chesney
- Friends in Low Places – Garth Brooks
- Life is a Highway – Rascal Flatts
