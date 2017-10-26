2017 State of the DJ Industry Predictions and Results

Please note that this was written and released nearly 12 months ago. Lets see how it stands up. And to participate in this years survey check out https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2018stateofthedjindustry

Here is Mobile Beat’s Matt Martindale, and what turned out to be a very accurate market prediction for 2017 from his work on the State of the Industry Survey and data analysis from nearly 1,300 surveys completed.

The sentiment for the DJ industry seems to be hinged on the perception (and interpretation) of the US presidential election results. US citizens just aren’t sure what to expect with the incoming administration (sorry to our Canadian friends), nor really know what kind of impact this will actually have on the US economy. Let’s face it: clients who book a DJ put a DJ into the “luxury goods / services” basket by definition. The DJ is “not needed or absolutely critical” to have the event. Demand for these luxury goods and services increase proportionally as the client’s income rises, both at the company level and bride level. Therein lies the opportunity.

All in all, look for consumers (especially corporate) to be “cautiously optimistic” and the corporate sentiment to finally turn around after a pretty rough 10 year stretch for DJs who do corporate functions. As this occurs, we predict there will be a lagging indicator of sentiment to bookings. Meaning, as companies slowly make more money, they will look for ways to spend more money, and have more (and better) parties. As they make more, hopefully, they will pay their employees more that will trickle down into more bookings for private events, like: mitzvahs and weddings. Schools, youth events and weekly offerings (ie bars, trivia and karaoke) will continue to be a stable staple.

The offsetting factor for increased DJ demand as a result in a potential client’s income rising isn’t necessarily an increase in prices. Rather, economic theory indicates that as the demand for these services increases, the supply of the number of new DJs will increase as they look for what they perceive as “easy money.” Look for 2017 to yield single operators to try their hand at hiring DJs to go multi in an effort to capture the influx of a perceived demand.

Do most potential clients anticipate their income to rise in 2017? From our research, yes. Will they realize (actually get it) those gains in 2017 and then actually have more money to take home and spend on parties and fun? Nobody really knows yet. Could this spawn an “irrational exuberance” in unduly spending in 2017 with consumer confidence spiking and, as a result, cause bookings surge? YES – more than likely. The real wild card to this whole prediction for 2017, is: the media’s interpretation and bias in reporting the incoming president’s administration, policies, and overall reporting of business news pertaining to the 2017 US economy. Are companies willing to spend more on things like entertainment and parties? Probably. Could this lead to a surge in cancellations with one crazy news story or event? Absolutely. Thus, we are cautiously optimistic looking for the corporate markets to finally turn around.

Equipment – Look for a slight increase in DJs buying equipment ($500 at one time or over $2,000 in one year) in 2017. This would also mirror the DJ owner’s sentiment on the US economy and incoming bookings.

Cancellations -Not to be the bearer of bad news, but look for cancellations in weddings to increase slightly in 2017 as consumers carefully weigh the decision of spending on a wedding, and rather, after booking, a few may choose to shift those “party dollars” to finally capitalize on low interest rates to purchase a home before interest rates climb.

Appointments – As internet based bidding sites continue to grow in popularity, look for the number of actual face to face appointments held to decrease before a client books. Bid pricing and ultimately, the price, will be “the” criteria for booking. Translation: it will continue to get harder to meet face to face with clients because all they want is a price. Potential clients know that they control the sales process by limiting data and access to them.

Booking events – Look for brides, mitzvah families and corporate who know what they want, and are committed to get it, will likely slightly increase the time in advance that they will book.

Social media – Look for increased social media “interference” to continue to “muddy up the expectation waters;” especially for brides. For mid-range to higher range priced DJs, this will actually become an increasing problem because the millennial bride knows what she wants, but seems to have trouble communicating what she really wants. Complicating the matter, is that she doesn’t want to take the time to meet in person, rarely skype or even a phone appointment. DJs are expected to read her mind and just know what she wants and give the cheapest price. The expectation gap will continue to be clouded by her imagination, perception and expectation. Brides and grooms know they hold the cards in the power of online reviews. Reviews may become the new leveraging tool. Look for social media to trend more towards mobile devices, in particular for schools, youth and mitzvahs benefiting those DJs that can tap into new and hip ways to reach young teenagers to very do well in 2017.

Prices – Ah…the sticky wicket in the bunch. Look for the percentage of DJs that claimed to have raised their rates in 2016, to actually decline. We’re not saying the actual rate charged will decline, which it could, but rather, the overall percentage of DJs who claimed to have raised their rates (remember, 57% claimed to have raised their rates for ceremonies and wedding receptions from 2015 to 2016) will likely decline as more competition reaches the market in 3rd and 4th quarter of 2017. This likely decline in the rate of rate increases will be a response to an anticipated increase in competition. In all reality, look for schools, youth and weekly (bars, trivia, and karaoke events) to remain relatively stable. There is a hint there may be a slight decline in those rates as more new DJs come into the market place looking for what they feel is “fast, easy money.”

Final thoughts…where we’ve been and for 2017

First, weddings. Brides seem to be trending away from personalized services to some degree nationally. Yes, some brides still want all the bells and whistles that they see on lavish social media photos and TV shows, but many do not. Correction, she really is okay with all the bells and whistles but doesn’t necessarily see much value in actually paying for them because so many DJs just “include” it in their prices anyway.

The reality is, if she just wants a great party, and if every bell and whistle is included in the low price quote request that she sent with just her first name and an email address only, then great. If not, she’ll keep shopping because she doesn’t know how to communicate what she wants. What she really wants, is that one memorable moment from her day – not necessarily a “WOW” moment to dazzle guests with technology, sound, lights or production, but instead, she simply wants to make her wedding is in fact, memorable. She wants to be significant, even social media worthy, for a day. Look for millennial brides to continue to shift away from wedding traditions, and trend towards things like: a bride’s friend or family member being the “host DJ” to announce the grand entrance. Data seems to support the fact that brides are opting for simple introductions, a couple of toasts, and a shortened, non-choreographed first dance. Do weddings still have lots of formalities? Sure! However, many couples seem to be skipping formalities in lieu of a great party. Therein lies the potential problem for DJs. IF her perception continues to be fed by the fact that the DJ “just plays music and makes an occasional announcement,” then her rationale is “why have a professional DJ when she could have her friend, family member or the cheapest DJ she can find do it anyway?”

Weddings are about having a great party. Look for 2017 to be a tug of war between technology and individualism. Some DJs want to create “WOW!” weddings with lights, sound and production. Others will strive to use creativity with simplicity to provide a different and unique experience that other brides can’t copy, and technology can’t duplicate. Then end goal is the same for all DJs who do weddings: to meet the millennial couple who is desperately searching for individualism and significance.

Corporate work, look for an up tick in inquiries and bookings. This will be a very welcome change. Companies will look for innovation in performance, and experience beyond just what technology can offer.

Mitzvahs, youth / school events, also, look for an increase in inquiries. Embrace new, flashy and fun technology for the kids. Look at coming up with new, fresh and creative ways to get them involved with technology as part of the show to create a snap chat worthy and shareable performance.

Weekly events (trivia, bars and karaoke, etc) should pretty much be business as usual.

