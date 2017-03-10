2017 Peavey® DJ Takeover to Kick Off Opening Night of Mobile Beat Las Vegas at Tropicana

MERIDIAN, MS (March 7, 2017) — Put a DJ named Hollywood and a dozen of his friends in a Havana-themed nightclub in Las Vegas, and there’s only one result: a night of crazy fun. The 2017 Peavey® DJ Takeover will take place Monday, March 13, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the Havana Room at the Tropicana Hotel – Las Vegas. This DJ-packed event is set to draw partygoers from near and far for a one-of-a-kind showcase that will kick off opening night of the 21st annual Mobile Beat Las Vegas (MBLV21), the ultimate business conference for disc jockeys.

Now in its sixth year, the DJ Takeover tradition continues at MBLV21 with signature sponsor Peavey Electronics®. Peavey will supply the sound system for the night while lighting will be provided by Famous Stages, a Peavey dealer. The Peavey DJ Takeover is produced by Bill Jakub and co-sponsored by Beatclan Artist Management, which is locally owned and operated by DJ Hollywood, a 12-time DJ of the Year, a Top 10 Billboard producer, and a Spin City headliner for more than 20 years. Beatclan is home to some of the most renowned DJs and artists in the world, and has worked to bring together some of the biggest talent under one roof for this special event.

Signature DJs for the Peavey DJ Takeover include DJ Hollywood himself, DJ PonFetti, DMC 2016 USA Champion DJ Traps, and the event host, Keith Shocklee of Public Enemy, whose organization Spectrum City is a co-sponsor of the event. Also performing will be eight supporting DJs, including five U.S. artists—DJ Karson, Nate Nelson, Frank Guenther, DJ Tony T, and DJ Dayna—and three Canadian artists, DJ Alpha, Stefan Jez, and Sam Fleming. The Peavey DJ Takeover will also feature some lesser-known artists, as MBLV21 has selected a few guest DJs after putting out a call for crowd-rocking video samples.

All featured DJs will be spinning and scratching their best jams on Peavey RBN™ 112 speakers and RBN™ 215 subs, the Peavey FX™2 24 mixer, and the Peavey Pro Comm® PCX U-1002 wireless microphone system. Peavey Dark Matter™ 112 enclosures, which were recently named “Best DJ Product of 2016” in the 31st annual Music & Sound Awards, will serve as the stage monitors for the DJ performance stations.

“Do not miss out on the Monday night Peavey DJ Takeover. Your boy is gonna be on the ones and twos, and the old school will definitely be in session,” DJ Hollywood announced. “I’ll be throwing down a special back-in-the day set for all the real old-school cats out there, so do yourself a favor and don’t miss out!”

Get the latest updates on the DJ Takeover’s Facebook event page (facebook.com/MBLVDJTAKEOVER/) and at www.thedjtakeover.com.

Founded in 1965, Peavey® is one of the world’s largest manufacturers and suppliers of musical instruments and professional sound equipment. Peavey has earned more than 180 patents and distributes to more than 130 countries. Peavey and its MediaMatrix®, Architectural Acoustics®, Crest Audio®, Composite Acoustics®, Budda®, and Trace Elliot® brands and affiliates can be found on concert stages and in airports, stadiums, theme parks and other venues around the world. Chief Operating Officer Courtland Gray says, “We are striving every day to produce the world’s finest music and audio equipment.” To find out more, visit www.peavey.com.

