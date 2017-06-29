DJ Tips In Under A Minute: The Morality Police And A DJ, Extended Version

All right. DJ tips in under a minute. It’s sort of a statement video. I got into a discussion with a DJ the other day about this song, because I’ve seen it in a bunch of middle school videos, sweet 16s and all that and this is the part I have a problem with.

And I’ve got a thing about having 16-year-olds, 12-year-olds, 14-year-olds that are yelling when the DJ plays the track that says, “Where are my alcoholics, let me see your hands up.” I know it’s fun, I know it’s a party song, I just personally think it’s a bit inappropriate. Now, after everything that’s gone on in the world, this one I don’t know that I’ll ever play this one again when it comes to doing an event. This is “Pumped Up Kicks.” It might be a great song, the kids might like it, the kids might know it, but talking about somebody with a gun and kids, after everything that’s happened in Connecticut and everywhere else, I think it’s time to kind of play morality. And maybe it’s not my role as the DJ to be the morality police, but that’s too bad. I’m a professional, I have a family, I have children and if it makes me a bad DJ because I won’t play Shots for people under 18 and I won’t play “Pumped Up Kicks” for kids ever again, then so be it, I’m a bad DJ.

But I would rather be the bad DJ who maybe gets skipped over a gig for doing what I believe in. So this is an out of a minute tip, but it’s just — you know what, we as DJs have a moral obligation, I said moral, to our clients to do the right thing for the right time and I just personally think the right thing for the right time is to not play songs that illicit violence, that elicit drinking or drugging for kids. You want to play it for adults, be my guest, but when I see a bunch of middle school kids throwing their hands up when Little John screams, “Where are my alcoholics, let me see your hands up,” I don’t know, it just leaves a bad taste in my mouth and if I’m wrong, comment down there, tell me that I’m the bad guy, tell me I’m wrong, tell me I shouldn’t DJ with morality or with morals or whatever. And it’s not about the drinking, it’s about kids and drinking.

Kids have enough problems in this world and I don’t think this is the direction that we need to take. So DJ tip for me personally, I need to use my heart when I work. If you don’t, cool, work cold, that’s awesome, but for me, you know what, I think I owe it to the people around me to not make things worse and to make them better through music. So there you go. Sorry it’s a three- minute tip.



