Full Time: Key to Unlocking Weekday Gigs?

May 5, 2017 by DigiGames

The theme of my article is always something regarding Midweek money. There is a LOT of money to be made during the week. Obviously you need to have the flexible schedule to be able to take on this type of work.

If you have a full time job it MIGHT be tough to book these shows. Will you have the time to do the events? Will you have the time to go out and find these events? If you do an event during the week at night, will you be able to make it to work the next morning? These are all things you need to consider. When I first started booking midweek money shows I had a full time job and had to work every morning. Once I started to see the potential earnings it was clear to me that my “hobby” would soon out-produce my “profession.” That’s when I decided to make my hobby into my profession. It was the best decision I ever made for my family.

