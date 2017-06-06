100 Songs for a 2017 Wedding (Mixed Genres) (compiled by DJ Iron Mike and DJ Gregg Ambient)

June 6, 2017 by Gregg Hollmann
  1. 24K Magic – Bruno Mars (pop/funk)
  2. Can’t Stop the Feeling – Justin Timberlake (pop)
  3. HandClap – Fitz and the Tantrums (alternative rock)
  4. Love on Top (Ted Smooth Remix) – Beyonce (hip hop/R&B)
  5. Chunky – Bruno Mars (pop/party starter) (R&B)
  6. Get Right Back to My Baby – Vivian Green (soul)
  7. Hey Mr. D.J. – Zhane
  8. The Love You Save – The Jackson 5
  9. Come and Get Your Love – Redbone
  10. Here I Am (Come and Take Me) – Al Green
  11. Land of 1,000 Dances – Wilson Pickett
  12. Get Ready – The Temptations
  13. Nowhere to Run – Martha and the Vandellas
  14. Respect – Aretha Franklin
  15. I Just Want to Celebrate – Rare Earth
  16. I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch) – Four Tops
  17. Ain’t No Mountain High Enough – Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell
  18. Wagon Wheel – Darius Rucker or Old Crow Medicine Show
  19. House Party – Sam Hunt (country)
  20. Honey, I’m Good – Andy Grammer (pop/country)
  21. Day Drinking – Little Big Town (country)
  22. Island Song – Zac Brown Band (country)
  23. Move – Luke Bryan (country)
  24. Dani California – Red Hot Chili Peppers (modern rock)
  25. Sugar, We’re Going Down – Fall Out Boy (modern rock)
  26. R U Mine? – Arctic Monkeys
  27. Could You be Loved – Bob Marley (reggae)
  28. Cherry Oh Baby – UB40 (reggae)
  29. Tempted to Touch – Rupee (dancehall reggae)
  30. Gyal You a Party Animal – Charly Black (reggae/soca)
  31. Turn Me on – Kevin Lyttle (dancehall reggae/soca/calypso)
  32. Temperature – Sean Paul (dancehall reggae)
  33. Apache – Sugarhill Gang (old skool)
  34. The Breaks – Kurtis Blow (old skool rap)
  35. Cupid Shuffle – Cupid (line dance)
  36. The Cha Cha Slide – DJ Casper (line dance)
  37. December 1963 (Oh What a Night) – Franki Valli & The Four Seasons
  38. Stayin’ Alive – The Bee Gees
  39. Keep it Comin’ Love – KC & the Sunshine Band (disco)
  40. September – Earth, Wind & Fire (disco)
  41. Do You Wanna Funk – Sylvester (disco/funk)
  42. Boogie Oogie Oogie – A Taste of Honey (disco)
  43. P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing) – Michael Jackson
  44. Super Freak – Rick James
  45. Spice Up Your Life – The Spice Girls
  46. Fired Up! – Funky Green Dogs
  47. Make the World Go Round – Sandy B.
  48. The Rhythm of the Night – Corona
  49. Runaround Sue – Dion
  50. Twist and Shout – The Beatles
  51. Beyond the Sea – Bobby Darin
  52. Just One Look – Doris Troy
  53. Duke of Earl – Gene Chandler
  54. I Only Have Eyes for You – The Flamingos
  55. The Way You Look Tonight – Frank Sinatra
  56. Let’s Stay Together – Al Green
  57. At Last – Etta James
  58. You are the Best Thing – Ray LaMontagne
  59. Die a Happy Man – Thomas Rhett
  60. I’ll Always Love You – Tito Nieves (salsa)
  61. Vivir Mi Vida – Marc Anthony (salsa)
  62. La Vida Es Un Carnaval – Celia Cruz (salsa)
  63. Ginza – J. Balvin (reggaeton)
  64. Hasta el Amanecer – Nicky Jam
  65. Dos Locos – Monchy & Alexandra (bachata)
  66. Mi Ultima Carta – Prince Royce (bachata)
  67. Mi Reina – La Makina (merengue)
  68. Guallando – Fulanito (merengue)
  69. Danza Kuduro – Don Omar
  70. Bailar – Deorro with Pitbull & Elvis Crespo
  71. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction – The Rolling Stones
  72. American Girl – Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
  73. Holiday – Madonna
  74. How Will I Know – Whitney Houston
  75. What is Love – Haddaway
  76. Faith – George Michael
  77. Head Over Heels – Tears for Fears
  78. Let Me Clear My Throat – DJ Kool
  79. Jingling Baby (remix) – LL Cool J
  80. Hypnotize – The Notorious B.I.G.
  81. In Da Club – 50 Cent
  82. Ignition (remix) – R. Kelly
  83. Scenario – A Tribe Called Quest
  84. Too Close – Next
  85. Return of the Mack – Mark Morrison
  86. Ride Wit Me – Nelly
  87. No Diggity – Blackstreet (R&B)
  88. My Boo (Hitman’s Club Mix) – Ghost Town DJs
  89. Fantasy (Bad Boy Remix) – Mariah Carey
  90. Party in the U.S.A. – Miley Cyrus (pop)
  91. Shake it Off – Taylor Swift (pop)
  92. One Dance – Drake w/ Wizkid and Kyla (R&B)
  93. This Girl (Kungs vs. Cookin’ on 3 Burners) – Kungs (dance)
  94. Fireball – Pitbull (Latin/Dance)
  95. This is What You Came For – Calvin Harris w/ Rihanna (EDM)
  96. Closer – The Chainsmokers (EDM)
  97. Shouts (Parts 1 and 2) – The Isley Brothers (soul)
  98. Sweet Caroline – Neil Diamond (sing-along)
  99. Party Till We Die – MAKJ and Timmy Trumpet (EDM peak hour)
  100. I Love It (Tiesto’s Club Life Remix) – Icona Pop (EDM peak hour)
