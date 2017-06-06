100 Songs for a 2017 Wedding (Mixed Genres) (compiled by DJ Iron Mike and DJ Gregg Ambient)

- 24K Magic – Bruno Mars (pop/funk)
- Can’t Stop the Feeling – Justin Timberlake (pop)
- HandClap – Fitz and the Tantrums (alternative rock)
- Love on Top (Ted Smooth Remix) – Beyonce (hip hop/R&B)
- Chunky – Bruno Mars (pop/party starter) (R&B)
- Get Right Back to My Baby – Vivian Green (soul)
- Hey Mr. D.J. – Zhane
- The Love You Save – The Jackson 5
- Come and Get Your Love – Redbone
- Here I Am (Come and Take Me) – Al Green
- Land of 1,000 Dances – Wilson Pickett
- Get Ready – The Temptations
- Nowhere to Run – Martha and the Vandellas
- Respect – Aretha Franklin
- I Just Want to Celebrate – Rare Earth
- I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch) – Four Tops
- Ain’t No Mountain High Enough – Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell
- Wagon Wheel – Darius Rucker or Old Crow Medicine Show
- House Party – Sam Hunt (country)
- Honey, I’m Good – Andy Grammer (pop/country)
- Day Drinking – Little Big Town (country)
- Island Song – Zac Brown Band (country)
- Move – Luke Bryan (country)
- Dani California – Red Hot Chili Peppers (modern rock)
- Sugar, We’re Going Down – Fall Out Boy (modern rock)
- R U Mine? – Arctic Monkeys
- Could You be Loved – Bob Marley (reggae)
- Cherry Oh Baby – UB40 (reggae)
- Tempted to Touch – Rupee (dancehall reggae)
- Gyal You a Party Animal – Charly Black (reggae/soca)
- Turn Me on – Kevin Lyttle (dancehall reggae/soca/calypso)
- Temperature – Sean Paul (dancehall reggae)
- Apache – Sugarhill Gang (old skool)
- The Breaks – Kurtis Blow (old skool rap)
- Cupid Shuffle – Cupid (line dance)
- The Cha Cha Slide – DJ Casper (line dance)
- December 1963 (Oh What a Night) – Franki Valli & The Four Seasons
- Stayin’ Alive – The Bee Gees
- Keep it Comin’ Love – KC & the Sunshine Band (disco)
- September – Earth, Wind & Fire (disco)
- Do You Wanna Funk – Sylvester (disco/funk)
- Boogie Oogie Oogie – A Taste of Honey (disco)
- P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing) – Michael Jackson
- Super Freak – Rick James
- Spice Up Your Life – The Spice Girls
- Fired Up! – Funky Green Dogs
- Make the World Go Round – Sandy B.
- The Rhythm of the Night – Corona
- Runaround Sue – Dion
- Twist and Shout – The Beatles
- Beyond the Sea – Bobby Darin
- Just One Look – Doris Troy
- Duke of Earl – Gene Chandler
- I Only Have Eyes for You – The Flamingos
- The Way You Look Tonight – Frank Sinatra
- Let’s Stay Together – Al Green
- At Last – Etta James
- You are the Best Thing – Ray LaMontagne
- Die a Happy Man – Thomas Rhett
- I’ll Always Love You – Tito Nieves (salsa)
- Vivir Mi Vida – Marc Anthony (salsa)
- La Vida Es Un Carnaval – Celia Cruz (salsa)
- Ginza – J. Balvin (reggaeton)
- Hasta el Amanecer – Nicky Jam
- Dos Locos – Monchy & Alexandra (bachata)
- Mi Ultima Carta – Prince Royce (bachata)
- Mi Reina – La Makina (merengue)
- Guallando – Fulanito (merengue)
- Danza Kuduro – Don Omar
- Bailar – Deorro with Pitbull & Elvis Crespo
- (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction – The Rolling Stones
- American Girl – Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
- Holiday – Madonna
- How Will I Know – Whitney Houston
- What is Love – Haddaway
- Faith – George Michael
- Head Over Heels – Tears for Fears
- Let Me Clear My Throat – DJ Kool
- Jingling Baby (remix) – LL Cool J
- Hypnotize – The Notorious B.I.G.
- In Da Club – 50 Cent
- Ignition (remix) – R. Kelly
- Scenario – A Tribe Called Quest
- Too Close – Next
- Return of the Mack – Mark Morrison
- Ride Wit Me – Nelly
- No Diggity – Blackstreet (R&B)
- My Boo (Hitman’s Club Mix) – Ghost Town DJs
- Fantasy (Bad Boy Remix) – Mariah Carey
- Party in the U.S.A. – Miley Cyrus (pop)
- Shake it Off – Taylor Swift (pop)
- One Dance – Drake w/ Wizkid and Kyla (R&B)
- This Girl (Kungs vs. Cookin’ on 3 Burners) – Kungs (dance)
- Fireball – Pitbull (Latin/Dance)
- This is What You Came For – Calvin Harris w/ Rihanna (EDM)
- Closer – The Chainsmokers (EDM)
- Shouts (Parts 1 and 2) – The Isley Brothers (soul)
- Sweet Caroline – Neil Diamond (sing-along)
- Party Till We Die – MAKJ and Timmy Trumpet (EDM peak hour)
- I Love It (Tiesto’s Club Life Remix) – Icona Pop (EDM peak hour)
