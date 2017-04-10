﻿20 Great, Non-Traditional Wedding Processional/Recessional Songs

Every year, we have the honor of providing our DJ & photo booth services for hundreds of happy Austin and central Texas couples! We have played numerous, great bride/groom processional and couple recessional songs for many happy couples! More and more, we’re seeing less of the traditional wedding march songs and couple recessional songs. We always tell our clients, “it’s your special day, make it your own! There’s no need to do what everyone else does. Choose the music and the songs that fit you!” The best part of many of these songs is that they can be used for the wedding march, recessional, or even the first dance. Also, many of these songs are gender-neutral.

Here are some of the popular non-traditional wedding processional and recessional songs we’ve played over the last year.

“A Thousand Years” – Christina Perri “Sea of Love” – Cat Power “Lucky” – Jason Mraz & Colbie Caillat “Look at Me” – Carrie Underwood “All You Need is Love” – The Beatles “I Chose You” – Sara Bareilles “Come Away With Me” – Norah Jones “Best Day of My Life” – American Authors “This Must Be the Place” – Iron and Wine “All My Life” – KC & JoJo “God Bless the Broken Road” – Rascal Flatts “First Day of My Life” – Bright Eyes “You Are the Best Thing” – Ray Lamontagne “How Long Will I Love You” – Ellie Goulding “Marry You” – Bruno Mars “This Will Be An Everlasting Love” – Natalie Cole “You & Me” – Dave Matthews Band “Your Song” – Elton John “Home” – Phillip Phillips “Can’t Help Falling in Love With You” – Hailey Reinhart

These are 20 of the more popular songs that we’ve seen for many of the weddings we do in our area. This may be different for your area, of course. Many couples chose these songs, and many couples chose the more traditional songs, such as Pachelbel’s “Canon in D.” There is no “best song” for the processional or recessional song. Again, we encourage our couples to pick the song that fits them. We have this exact list, and the video links, in our blog, 20 Great, Non-Traditional Wedding Processional/Recessional Songs

Feel free to use this list, to suggest these to your couples!

Jason Rubio ( 43 Posts Jason Rubio is the co-owner and founder of Austin’s Best DJs, a professional DJ & photo booth company that provides music and entertainment for events in the Austin and central Texas area. Jason started his DJ career as a mobile DJ, at age 13, in 1991, and has since DJ’ed thousands of events, providing music and entertainment for clubs, bars, radio, concerts, festivals and various other events. Jason is also a graduate of Texas State University with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Education, as well as a Master’s of Public Administration, from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Though Jason worked in the education field since 2003, he continued to DJ public and private events, and later founded Austin’s Best DJs & Photo Booths, with his wife, Diana, who also DJs, in 2012. Today, Austin’s Best DJs provides music and entertainment for approximately 250 public and private events per year, in the Austin and central Texas area. Visit us: www.AustinsBestDJs.com

